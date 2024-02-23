



New flights create a more direct link between Guam And that of Tokyo downtown The service should start on May 1 and tickets go on sale tonight CHICAGO, February 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — United Airlines will launch daily nonstop flights between Guam and Tokyo Haneda International Airport on May 1*. The flights will operate all year round and create a more direct link between Guam And from Japan capital, given Haneda Airport's proximity to the city center. These new flights build on United's 32 weekly flights between Guam And Tokyo–Naritaand tickets go on sale this evening.

United announces daily nonstop flights between Guam and Tokyo-Haneda

“As we expand our global network, we are always looking for opportunities to offer more choices to our customers and strengthen connections between countries. that of Tokyo the most convenient airport with our unique Guam hub accomplishes exactly that. I appreciate the support of the Ministry of Transport in recognizing the importance of this route to our customers and stakeholders,” said Patrick Quaylesenior vice president of global network planning and alliances at United. United plans to operate a 737-800 on this route, seating 166 customers, including 16 business class seats. The flight is scheduled to take off Guam at 7:00 p.m. local time and arriving in Haneda at 10:00 p.m. the same day. On the way back, the flight will leave Haneda at 11:55 p.m. and arrive at Guam at 4:45 a.m. the next day. United is the largest airline in the Guam, offering more than 87 weekly flights to 14 destinations. United operated in Guam for over 55 years and is today the only airline to fly between Guam And Osaka, Fukuoka And Nagoya In Japanas well as the islands of the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands And Palau. With this addition, United will operate six daily flights from Haneda, with service to new York/Newark, Washington DC, Chicago, Angels, San Franciscoand now Guam. United also operates 10 daily flights to that of Tokyo Narita airport, with service to new York/Newark, Houston, Denver, Angels, San Francisco, Guam, and Saipan. United is offering more seats starting at United States has Tokyo than any other American airline. *Subject to government approval. About United At United, Good leads the way . With American hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Angels, new York/Newark, San Francisco And Washington DC, United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the world's largest airline in terms of available seat miles. To find out more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com . United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “UAL”. SOURCE United Airlines

