Musk-backed lawsuit against Disney actors betting on state law

Elon Musk-funded lawsuit against former The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano The Walt Disney Company. his firing from the hit series will serve as a test case for the limits of California's unusual protections for political speech.

The mixed martial artist turned actor said in a recent lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court that she was wrongfully fired for expressing her political views in social media posts, many of which were posted onformerly known as Twitter, deemed by some to be anti-Semitic and transphobic.

Actors sue Disney and Lucasfilm Ltd. for gender discrimination, alleging that Carano's male co-stars in the Star Wars series, such as Pedro Pascal and Mark Hamill, were not punished for making political statements because they are aligned with Disney ideologies.

Unlike federal law, the California Labor Code protects the right of employees to be politically active outside of the workplace without retaliation from an employer. This added protection, while not frequently tested in court, could allow Carano's lawsuit against Disney to move forward at a time when the company is facing conservative backlash for its diversity practices , equity and inclusion.

It's a murky area, and it's become much more difficult with social media making it so visible and blurring those lines so that when these doctrines were developed, you could do all sorts of things outside of work , but it usually wouldn't be known to your employer, said Deborah Widiss, an employment law professor at Indiana University's Maurer School of Law. It is now very easy to make this known to your employer.

California State Protections

Carano, who played Cara Dune in the series, said in her complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California that she was fired before she could star in a spinoff that Disney planned to call Rangers of the New Republic. Being part of the new series would have increased her base salary to between $150,000 and $250,000 per episode, a significant increase, she said.

But Carano was fired in February 2021, shortly after an Instagram post in which she said conservative supporters of former President Donald Trump received treatment comparable to that of Jews during the Holocaust. Disney also took issue with a number of posts in which it expressed its views on Covid vaccines, gender identity and voter fraud in the 2020 election, it said in its complaint.

Disney and Lucasfilm did not respond to a request for comment on Carano's lawsuit.

The actor filed suit for wrongful termination, refusal to hire and sex discrimination under California state law, rather than Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The reason she didn't file this request under federal law is because there are no protections under Title VII for political speech or political affiliation, said Michael Elkins, a specialist attorney in labor and employment law and founder of MLE Law.

Carano cited California Labor Code Section 1101, which states that workers' rights to political expression outside of work are protected, including the right to advocate for a candidate or cause.

She argues that the termination of her employment and Disney's refusal to hire her for other projects constitutes an implicit warning that the expression of opinions deviating from liberal perspectives would not be tolerated.

Such implied warnings were recently considered by a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, who in July allowed an NBA TV anchor to pursue his Section 1101 claim that he had been fired from wronged by a media company for tweeting All Lives Matter.

Whether or not the advertising company had a specific policy prohibiting such speech, the firing served as a warning to other employees that it sufficiently alleged to be a rule, regulation or policy under California code, the said judge.

Another advantage of state law for Carano is that she is not subject to any cap on damages she would face under Title VII, which would only allow her to recover a maximum of 300 000 $.

At the federal level, the First Amendment also does not apply in such cases, because it allows employees to exercise free speech without government regulation, but does not protect an employee from discipline by private employers.

Most Americans believe I have First Amendment rights, and then everyone is surprised and upset when they realize that no, the First Amendment is actually for the government, said Merrick Rossein, professor of employment discrimination at the City University of New York School of. Law. Employers continued to hold considerable power in terms of the employer-employee relationship.

Discord between the state and federal government

Although some states' anti-retaliation laws may encompass employees' political statements, California is rare in explicitly prohibiting discrimination based on political activity, including speech.

Roger King, head of the HR Policy Association's labor and employment council, said California's state protections can be an administrative nightmare for employers.

Trying to implement training for employees and supervisors, trying to enforce discrimination laws and other regulatory requirements in California that are so far out of sync with most of the rest of the United States is extremely, extremely difficult, King said.

Grant Alexander, an employer-side attorney at Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP, said that in many ways, Carano's trial will serve as a test case for a rarely litigated provision of the California Labor Code.

While similar cases regarding workers' rights to wear masks and Black Lives Matter pins have been brought before the National Labor Relations Board, lawsuits regarding workers' rights to political speech in California have remained relatively rare.

The problem for Ms. Carano might be that companies like Disney have policies in place that address social media use, Alexander said. And when you use social media or other platforms or go on television and adopt opinions or say things that could reflect badly on the company and its reputation, the company has the right dismiss you from your job or discipline you.

Sex discrimination allegations

Carano claimed that Disney took no disciplinary action against his Mandalorian co-stars, although Pascal is active on social media, often expressing his views on the Black Lives Matter movement, LGBTQ+ rights, protests for abortion rights and the 2020 elections. Carano also highlighted a position where Narcos The actor compared Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Disney is going to have several issues because of the appearance of disparate treatment between Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano for actually using the same social media platform and engaging in what appears to be political speech, Alexander said.

In addition to her claims of discrimination based on political speech, Carano's suit included a claim of sex discrimination under California law because she said Disney and Lucasfilms treated her differently than her similarly situated male colleagues.

Widiss said that if Carano was able to establish that her male co-stars held similar positions and had comparable behavior outside of work, she might have a viable sex discrimination claim. However, it can be difficult to demonstrate that the difference in treatment is actually due to gender and not other factors, such as political beliefs in this case, she said.

I don't think it's a gender issue, Elkins said. I think that's a better statement, if any of them are right, it's a matter of political point of view versus political point of view.