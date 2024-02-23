New York Comptroller Cancels Rikers Contract, Jails Video Vendor

Corrections officials have not given enough justification to renew the contract of a company that provides television shows, movies and other entertainment to inmates at Rikers Island and other New York City prisons. York, the city comptroller said.

City Comptroller Brad Lander refused to renew the contract Easy technologies, which has a sole-source contract to provide entertainment for tablets used by inmates in the city's jails. Securus also supplies the tablets itself, under a separate contract.

Lander sent a letter to the correctional commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie Thursday, citing a series of problems as it rejected the contract renewal, including the fact that the agency had never independently confirmed that Securus was the only company capable of providing the service.

Instead, Lander wrote, corrections officials simply copied and pasted Securus' rationale for why it is the only vendor capable of providing the service.

The Department of Correction sought to record an improper no-bid, sole-source contract that would allow a vendor with a history of data privacy violations to profit off the backs of incarcerated people through a D.O.C. [Department of Correction]-granted a wifi monopoly, Lander said.

“There were so many problems with this proposed contract that city officials did not approve these contract requirements as required. And neither do we.

A corrections department spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The corrections department, Lander also wrote, failed to present an analysis demonstrating that the contract value was fair, simply inserting the abbreviation “N/A.”

Securus provided “premium” content to tablets, including movies, TV series, music and video games, for a monthly subscription of up to $26 per category, according to the renewal of the contract signed between DOC and Securus on the 19th. January.

Inmates could also rent individual movies for $2 to $25, individual shows for up to $1.99 and individual games for up to $8.65, the contract renewal states. A “gold” bundle of 100 newly released movies and TV shows was priced at $21.99.

For comparison, a subscription to Max, HBO's successor, starts at $9.99 with ads, while Netflix costs $15.49 without ads and $6.99 with ads, the services' websites show. Apple's iTunes costs $0.99 per song, while Spotify costs $10.99 per month.

The Securus renewal contract would have cost about $1.7 million, depending on how much inmates spent on the service, Lander's letter said.

The contract renewal provides that Securus could increase the price once a year, at its own discretion, without approval from the corrections department.

“The contract gives Securus complete and uncontrolled discretion to raise prices at its sole discretion without sufficient oversight,” Lander noted.

The letter stated that DOC was behind on required evaluations of supplier performance dating back to 2021. “Failure to complete these evaluations in a timely manner indicates that the agency failed to consider supplier performance when she asserted responsibility,” Lander wrote.

Securus, which has long provided phone service to Rikers Island inmates, has been controversial in the past. In 2022, inmates lost access to tablets for a whileWNYC reported.

In 2023, Louis Molina, then Commissioner of Correction, intended to hire Securus to perform scanning and copying of paper mail when he attempted to have paper mail banned from prisons, on the grounds that it acted as an entry point for drug smuggling. That effort was blocked by the city council of correction after a flood of criticism from advocates and city council members.

In 2021, the Daily News reported that a Securus error allowed more than 1,500 confidential calls between inmates and their lawyers to be wrongly recorded by the corrections department.

The company was also criticized over the years for charging high prices for calls to people detained in jails and prisons and for extraction and resale of personal data of people detained in immigration detention centers.

A $5.3 million contract renewal with Securus for the right to supply the tablets themselves remains pending, according to procurement documents.