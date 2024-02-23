Entertainment
New York Comptroller Cancels Rikers Contract, Jails Video Vendor
Corrections officials have not given enough justification to renew the contract of a company that provides television shows, movies and other entertainment to inmates at Rikers Island and other New York City prisons. York, the city comptroller said.
City Comptroller Brad Lander refused to renew the contract Easy technologies, which has a sole-source contract to provide entertainment for tablets used by inmates in the city's jails. Securus also supplies the tablets itself, under a separate contract.
Lander sent a letter to the correctional commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie Thursday, citing a series of problems as it rejected the contract renewal, including the fact that the agency had never independently confirmed that Securus was the only company capable of providing the service.
Instead, Lander wrote, corrections officials simply copied and pasted Securus' rationale for why it is the only vendor capable of providing the service.
The Department of Correction sought to record an improper no-bid, sole-source contract that would allow a vendor with a history of data privacy violations to profit off the backs of incarcerated people through a D.O.C. [Department of Correction]-granted a wifi monopoly, Lander said.
“There were so many problems with this proposed contract that city officials did not approve these contract requirements as required. And neither do we.
A corrections department spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
The corrections department, Lander also wrote, failed to present an analysis demonstrating that the contract value was fair, simply inserting the abbreviation “N/A.”
Securus provided “premium” content to tablets, including movies, TV series, music and video games, for a monthly subscription of up to $26 per category, according to the renewal of the contract signed between DOC and Securus on the 19th. January.
Inmates could also rent individual movies for $2 to $25, individual shows for up to $1.99 and individual games for up to $8.65, the contract renewal states. A “gold” bundle of 100 newly released movies and TV shows was priced at $21.99.
For comparison, a subscription to Max, HBO's successor, starts at $9.99 with ads, while Netflix costs $15.49 without ads and $6.99 with ads, the services' websites show. Apple's iTunes costs $0.99 per song, while Spotify costs $10.99 per month.
The Securus renewal contract would have cost about $1.7 million, depending on how much inmates spent on the service, Lander's letter said.
The contract renewal provides that Securus could increase the price once a year, at its own discretion, without approval from the corrections department.
“The contract gives Securus complete and uncontrolled discretion to raise prices at its sole discretion without sufficient oversight,” Lander noted.
The letter stated that DOC was behind on required evaluations of supplier performance dating back to 2021. “Failure to complete these evaluations in a timely manner indicates that the agency failed to consider supplier performance when she asserted responsibility,” Lander wrote.
Securus, which has long provided phone service to Rikers Island inmates, has been controversial in the past. In 2022, inmates lost access to tablets for a whileWNYC reported.
In 2023, Louis Molina, then Commissioner of Correction, intended to hire Securus to perform scanning and copying of paper mail when he attempted to have paper mail banned from prisons, on the grounds that it acted as an entry point for drug smuggling. That effort was blocked by the city council of correction after a flood of criticism from advocates and city council members.
In 2021, the Daily News reported that a Securus error allowed more than 1,500 confidential calls between inmates and their lawyers to be wrongly recorded by the corrections department.
The company was also criticized over the years for charging high prices for calls to people detained in jails and prisons and for extraction and resale of personal data of people detained in immigration detention centers.
A $5.3 million contract renewal with Securus for the right to supply the tablets themselves remains pending, according to procurement documents.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/2024/02/22/nyc-comptroller-brad-lander-nixes-contract-for-rikers-jails-detainee-video-vendor/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Biden's dog was evicted from the White House last year. #Shorts #BBCNews
- New York Comptroller Cancels Rikers Contract, Jails Video Vendor
- Watch the Gucci FW 2024 show live at Milan Fashion Week
- Google announces AI assistant “Help Me Write” for Chrome browser
- Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit West Bengal on March 1, 2 and 6
- Australian cricketer Adam Zampa is arrested for a disgusting act just before a match against New Zealand
- Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Mixed After Nvidia Sparks Wall Street Rally | Business
- 3D Printed PEEK Implants: Spinal Fusion and Beyond
- A magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes part of New Mexico
- New blow for Imran Khan's party as victory of PML-N candidates is notified from Islamabad headquarters
- What Tucker Carlson's interview with Vladimir Putin shows and what it hides
- DeSantis says he wouldn't serve as Trump's vice president but doesn't rule out 2028 candidacy