6 films in theaters this Friday: From Article 370 to Mean Girls | Bollywood





From high school musicals to political thrillers, there's something for everyone this Friday. From Yami Gautam's Article 370 to Varun Grover's All India Rank, here's everything hitting theaters this week. Mean Girls and Article 370 hit theaters this week. 1. Section 370 Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 revolves around the escalation of terrorism in Kashmir and the government's determination to abolish Article 370. Yami Gautam plays the lead role in the film as an agent of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), supported by Priyamani. , Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul and Kiran Karmarkar, among others. 2. The teachers’ lounge The Teachers' Lounge is a German drama film directed by Iker Atak, who co-wrote the screenplay with Johannes Dunker. The film stars, among others, Leonie Benesch, Michael Klammer, Rafael Stachowiak and Anne-Kathrin Gummich. The film centers on teacher Carla Nowak, who decides to intervene when one of her students is suspected of theft. Caught between her ideals and the school system, the consequences of her actions threaten to overwhelm her. 3. All India Ranking Written and directed by Varun Grover, All India Rank is a slice-of-life comedy-drama set in the late 1990s. It follows the story of Vivek, a 17-year-old teenager who is sent away from home to a school preparatory to prepare for the highly competitive IIT entrance exam. Bodhisattva Sharma plays the lead role, supported by a cast of veterans including Sheeba Chaddha, Kailash Gowthaman and Saadat Khan, among others. 4. Mean Girls Mean Girls is an American teen musical comedy film directed by directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., with a screenplay by Tina Fey. The cast includes Angourie Rice, René Rapp, Aulii Cravalho and Christopher Briney, with Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles from the original film. The story revolves around new student Cady Heron, who finds herself catapulted to the top of the social hierarchy when she joins the elite group of popular girls known as the Plastics, led by the manipulative Regina George. However, Cady's world takes a tumultuous turn when she falls for Regina's old flame, leading to a series of clashes and conflicts within their clique. 5. Crack: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa is a high-octane action thriller starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. It presents a man's journey from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also features Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson. 6. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – In Training Hashira Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training is an anime film adaptation of the immensely popular manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published under Shueisha's Jump Comics. The story follows Tanjiro, a young boy whose life is shattered when his family is brutally massacred by demons. His sister, Nezuko, miraculously survives but turns into a demon. Despite her monstrous form, Nezuko retains her humanity, inspiring Tanjiro in his quest to become a demon slayer.

