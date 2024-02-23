Coronation Street's Fred Elliott has died aged 86





By Steven McIntoshEntertainment journalist Avg BP Fred Elliott had an on-off romance with Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) during his time on the Corrie cobbles Actor John Savident, best known for playing Fred Elliott in Coronation Street, has died aged 86, his agent has announced. The actor was famous for his booming voice when he played the local butcher in the ITV soap. His co-star Sue Nicholls, who played love interest Audrey Roberts, said she was “very sad” to hear of his death. “My memories of working with you, dear John, on the streets are a joy and always will be,” she added. “God bless you and thank you for being in my life. Much love to you, your friends and your family.” Savident joined the Manchester-based soap in 1994 and quickly became a favorite with viewers thanks to his big personality and strong voice. His storylines involved his disastrous love life, including three marriages and several failed proposals. A secret son, Ashley Peacock (played by Steven Arnold), also arrived on the show and the two later developed a close bond as they worked together as butchers. Savident's character was killed off in 2006, suffering a stroke on the day he was supposed to marry Bev Unwin (Susie Blake). Elliott's death also saw Roberts, his former romantic interest, confess that she still loved him after turning down his marriage proposal years before. The Butcher's other previous wives were Maureen Holdsworth (Sherrie Hewson) and barmaid Eve Sykes (Melanie Kilburn). One of Elliott's most distinctive character traits was that he often said things twice, usually inserting the words “I say” between them – for example: “The best of the British is this, I say the best of the British”. Even in his death scene, Elliott told Unwin “Be happy, I say, be happy”. Getty Images Savident pictured with his co-stars Julia Haworth and Steven Arnold, who played his son Ashley, in 2005 Iain MacLeod, ITV's executive producer of continuing drama series, said: “Everyone at Coronation Street is deeply saddened to learn of the death of John Savident. “As Fred Elliott, John firmly established himself in the pantheon of Coronation Street greats. “His unparalleled comedic timing, combined with the deep pathos flowing from his exceptional dramatic talent, made Fred an iconic and unforgettable character who brought great joy to viewers for many years.” Apart from Coronation Street, Savident's other screen credits included a role in the political comedy Yes, Minister. He was cast in Doctor Who, Stanley Kubrick's dystopian thriller A Clockwork Orange, the biopic Gandhi, the war film Battle Of Britain and the period drama Middlemarch. Savident also appeared alongside Sir Anthony Hopkins in 1993's Academy Award-nominated The Remains Of The Day. He was in the first staging of the musical Phantom Of The Opera, in October 1986 in the West End, as the opera's owner, Monsieur Firmin. After leaving his soap opera, Savident appeared on stage in panto productions of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Harold Brighouse's Hobson's Choice. Getty Images As Coronation Street's Fred Elliott, Savident was known for his big personality and strong voice. Born in Guernsey in 1938 to a local fisherman father and a Swiss mother, Savident and his family left the Channel Islands, then under German occupation, and moved to Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, when he was three years old. He began his career as a police officer in Manchester and, during his six years of service, was stabbed in the arm while trying to break up a gang fight. Initially pursuing his acting ambitions in amateur productions, Savident left the force when a producer heard him speaking in a pub and offered him a role as Robin Hood in a London panto, launching his acting career. actor. Savident was married to theater director Rona Hopkinson and they had two children. Broadcaster Tom Hourigan said Savident delivered “arguably one of the most distinctive characters – and deliveries – in British soap history”. Actor Stuart Antony shared a photo of himself with Savident, describing him as “always charming and witty”. A statement from Savident's agent announcing his death to the PA news agency said: “He was a much loved husband and father of two and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

