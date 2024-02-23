Tom Cruise to star in new Alejandro Irritu film – The Hollywood Reporter





Tom Cruise to star in new feature film The ghost filmmaker Alexander G. Iñarritu, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment are in talks to acquire the package, which marks Iñárritu's first English-language film since starring as Leonardo DiCaprio The ghost almost a decade ago. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the feature film project written by Iñárritu, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone. The project comes after Cruise signed a spectacular (but non-exclusive) deal with Warner Bros. last month, leading to widespread speculation about the outcome of the deal. This feature also fits with rumors that Cruise is eager to work with writers after spending much of the last decade on franchise projects, including the Impossible mission movies and Top Gun: Maverick, all at Paramount. Cruise is currently working on the next Assignment film and is still developing a highly touted feature film that would be shot in space for Universal and director Doug Liman. Iñárritu last directed the Spanish-language Netflix drama Bardo. Before that, the director was at the cinema with The ghost, which grossed more than $500 million at the worldwide box office and won him the Academy Award for Best Director. This follows his 2015 wins for Best Picture, Best Director and Original for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). Cruise was nominated twice for best actor, in the Oliver Stone film Born July 4 (1990) and that of Cameron Crowe Jerry Maguire (1997), and once for a supporting role in Paul Thomas Anderson's film. Magnolia (2000). Iñárritu directed DiCaprio to Oscar gold in The ghost and helped Michael Keaton land a Best Actor nomination for Birdman. The pairing of Cruise and the filmmaker will certainly give the impression that the actor is hoping for a prestige piece. Warners, meanwhile, has bolstered its feature slate with top talent in recent months, locking in Ryan Coogler's next feature and greenlighting a Paul Thomas Anderson film with Leonardo DiCaprio attached to star . Legendary and Warners hit theaters next weekend with Dunes 2the sequel to Denis Villeneuve's science fiction epic. Cruise is taken over by CAA and Greenberg Glusker. Iñárritu is replaced by CAA and Gang Tire. Deadline first reported the news of the project.

