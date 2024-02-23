Entertainment
Three Alaska alcohol makers sue state over rule limiting live music and entertainment
A brewery, meadery and kombucha maker are suing Alaska's state alcohol regulator over a recently revised law that limits them to four live entertainment events per year.
The trialfiled Tuesday in Anchorage Superior Court, claims the state is violating the free speech rights of all three companies and is a violation of the equal protection clause of the Alaska Constitution.
In the complaint, lawyers for the Pacific Legal Foundationa libertarian-leaning California firm representing businesses is asking a state judge to declare the rule unconstitutional and issue an order ending its application.
Jason Davis, owner of Sweetgale Meadworks and Cider House in Homer, is one of the plaintiffs.
It's frustrating for a small business, especially during the winter months, he said.
His business barely breaks even during the winter, he said, and hosting live music events, stand-up comedy or something else could draw people in.
But the state of Alaska has this law that, as I understand it, was created just to protect bar owners because they have a very powerful lobby, he said.
Joan Wilson, director of the Alaska Bureau of Alcohol and Marijuana Control and a named defendant, declined to comment after being informed of the lawsuit. The Alaska Department of Justice also declined to comment, as did the director of Alaska CHARR, the state's main alcohol trade group.
Senate Bill 9passed by the Alaska Legislature and signed into law by Governor Mike Dunleavy in October 2022, set these entertainment limits and actually represented an increase before its passage, it was prohibited for bars, distilleries, mead producers and wineries to host live events or games.
Now, they can hold up to four live events per license per year, with permission from the state's alcohol regulator. Three have taken place so far, Wilson said.
Anna Brawley, now an Anchorage Assembly member, was a lead consultant in drafting SB 9. On Wednesday, she said she remembered the four-event limit as a compromise between property owners bars and alcohol manufacturers such as breweries and distilleries.
Manufacturers can get around this limit by purchasing a restaurant alcohol license, which places no limit on the number of events per year, but Davis said that's not practical for him; he estimates that to be eligible for a restaurant license, he would have to make more than half his money serving food rather than serving alcohol.
Attorney Donna Matias of the Pacific Legal Foundation said of businesses that for purposes of the First Amendment, they should not be required to operate a restaurant if they do not want to operate a restaurant.
In the text of SB 9, lawmakers said alcohol restriction is necessary to promote the health and safety of the state's people.
The lawsuit questions how restrictions on entertainment benefit health and safety.
The public health, safety and welfare of the people of Alaska are not enhanced by prohibiting the plaintiffs from fully exercising their free speech rights under state law, it says. he said in part.
If the lawsuit is successful, breweries, distilleries and other alcohol manufacturers will still face limits on seating locations, portion sizes and hours of operation that bars do not have.
Personally, these limits don't bother me. I think they're a little weird, but they're not unfair, Davis said.
Alaska looks like a libertarian state, and yet we have a government that tells us where we can sit in a brewery, he said.
Peter Micciche, the state senator who guided SB 9 through the Legislature after 10 years of struggleis no longer a member of the Legislature and is mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
When the bill passed, he said it represented a compromise between alcohol manufacturers, distributors and retailers.
Informed of the trial on Wednesday, he said by text message: “I understand their frustration, since I share it with them. We got what we could after a long fight and hopefully opened the door for future improvements. I am not a big fan of controlling competition by law.
Lee Ellis, president of the Brewers Guild of Alaska, also helped draft SB 9. He said the guild's goal is to continue working with the Legislature and other parts of the brewing industry. 'alcohol.
I don't think a trial is the most productive way to proceed, he said.
