



John Savident, who played the booming-voiced Fred Elliott in a British soap opera Coronation Street, died Wednesday. He was 86 years old. His agent confirmed his death in a press statement, saying: “We are saddened to announce the death of actor John Savident, who passed away on Wednesday February 21. He was a beloved husband and father of two children and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Savident joined the ITV soap in 1994 as a butcher with a disastrous love life. His comedic timing and turn of phrase made him one of the most familiar faces of the long-running program before his character was killed off in 2006 after nearly 1,000 episodes. His quirk of adding the words “I say” among others was widely parodied in the United Kingdom. THE Coronation Street The X account shared an image of the actor and wrote: “Everyone at Coronation Street is deeply saddened to learn of the death of John Savident. As Fred Elliott, John firmly established himself in the pantheon of Coronation Street greats. “His peerless comic timing, combined with the deep pathos flowing from his exceptional dramatic talent, made Fred an iconic and unforgettable character who brought great joy to viewers for many years.” The actor has also appeared in British television series Doctor Who, Town of Holby And Above suspicionand BBC comedy Babylon Hotel. He has starred in films such as A clockwork orange, Gandhi And Hudson's Falconand was in the first production of Musical Benemoth The Phantom of the Opera in 1986, reprising his role as Monsieur Firmin in 2011 for a concert film at the Royal Albert Hall.

