Chealen Berry explores nostalgia, romance and heartbreak in her compositions
McCormick senior and singer-songwriter Chealen Berry challenged himself to release an original song on the first day of every month in 2023.
When the new year arrived, Berry's “fun little independent project” came to an end as radio stations around the world played her songs, she said.
This past Saturday, Berry released his new EP “You Have Been the Dream,” featuring six original songs.
This week, Berry sat down with The Daily about his songwriting process and his journey as a performer.
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
The Daily: Tell us about your relationship with music. How did it start?
Bay: It got crazy a long time ago. I started piano lessons at the age of four and immediately fell in love with it. I also started playing guitar when I was 10, so from there I started to branch out and get more into the creative side with (music).
The Daily: What are your musical inspirations?
Bay: Ed Sheeran is probably one of them, due to his acoustic style and commitment to songwriting. I also like James Bay. The words mean something. Tori Kelly too. I really became interested in her in eighth grade. She inspired me to write and record music on my own.
The Daily: What themes do you explore in your music?
Bay: My music has always focused a bit on nostalgia, romance, heartbreak. I have a very acoustic style, because I play piano and guitar. It has this raw, stripped-down feel. I tend to write songs when I have strong emotions that I need to get out.
The Daily: What do you want listeners to take away from your music?
Bay: Honestly, just make them feel something, think about their own lives. Even though these are personal experiences, they are probably experiences that, in one way or another, many people can relate to. This music is real – it wasn't just a fake story.
The Daily: As a member of the Songwriters Association at Northwestern, how has the organization affected your approach to the musical process?
Bay: It opened my eyes to many new techniques and tactics you can use. Doing these different workshop activities that they offered was fun and changed the way I approach songwriting, where it's not just an emotional outlet, but also a small activity fun.
The Daily: How do you balance music and school work?
Bay: (Music) provides a good balance (to) the hard sciences and allows me to find creative relief. I did a small campaign last year, where I released a new song on the first day of every month. It's a fun independent project that I've kept in my life. This time I also tried to market my songs. That's hours every month, cold emailing different radio stations and music blogs.
The Daily: What is it like to perform the songs you write?
Bay: I am definitely an introverted person. So it took me a long time to start playing in front of people. You share a part of yourself that you couldn't share otherwise. The more I practice, the easier it becomes. But I think that's kind of half the fun: it's proving to yourself that you can do it, even if it's scary.
The Daily: What do you think of Newsroom Notes?
Bay: I'm super excited. It feels like if you're not a music expert, it's hard to find opportunities to share your music. It's a chance for me to share my music, play and have fun with it.
To watch Berry's concert on Sunday, watch the recording on YouTube.
