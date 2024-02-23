Wendy Williams suffers from the same form of dementia as Bruce Willis

LOS ANGELES (AP) Wendy Williams, former talk show host has been diagnosed with the same form of dementia as actor Bruce Willisindicates a press release published Thursday on behalf of its guards.

The release said the 59-year-old's diagnoses of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia have already presented significant obstacles in Wendy's life and are having behavioral and cognitive impacts.

Wendy is still able to do a lot of things on her own. Most importantly, she maintains her sense of humor and receives the care she needs to ensure she is protected and her needs are met. She appreciates the many kind thoughts and well wishes sent to her, said the statement attributed to her care team.

The statement on Williams' health was published on PR Newswire. A representative mentioned in the statement, Jennifer Hanley, referred questions to the statement when contacted by The Associated Press.

The announcement came a day after a cover story in People magazine quoted the Williams family on the nature of their struggles, ahead of a Lifetime documentary that will air on Saturday.

People who love her can't see her, Williams' sister Wanda said, according to People. I think the big (question) is: how the hell did we get here? The family said a court-appointed legal guardian was the only person with unrestricted access to Williams.

The article said the crew of the Lifetime documentary, which began in 2022 to chronicle Williams' return, stopped filming in April 2023 when, according to her manager and jeweler Will Selby, in the film's footage she entered in a facility to treat cognitive problems. His son says in the documentary that doctors linked his cognitive problems to alcohol use, People reported.

Her family told People they didn't know where she was and couldn't call her themselves, but she could call them.

The Frontotemporal Degeneration Association describes FTD as a group of brain disorders caused by degeneration of the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain that affects behavior, language, and movement. Aphasia, a brain disorder that can cause difficulty speaking or understanding words, can be a symptom. The association describes frontotemporal degeneration as an inevitable decline in functioning, with an average life expectancy of seven to 13 years after symptom onset.

The association was involved in disclosing Willis' diagnosis in February 2023, hosting a statement released by the actor's family.

There is no treatment to slow or stop the disease, but certain interventions can help manage symptoms.

FTD usually occurs in people in their 40s, 50s, and early 60s. He can affect a person's personality, causing a loss of inhibition or inappropriate behavior. It is sometimes confused with depression or bipolar disorder and can take years to be diagnosed.

Thursday's statement credits Weill Cornell Medicine in New York for the care and expertise Williams received. Weill Cornell declined to comment.

Williams rose to fame in part because of her no-bounds approach to her life, which included sharing personal details about her health, plastic surgery and cocaine addiction, the subject of her 2003 memoir, Wendy's Got the Heat.

One of the hallmarks of The Wendy Williams Show, which competed for viewers with Ellen DeGeneres' show, was its signature line: How are you? She moved to television after a successful career as a radio host, known for her hot takes on gossip and celebrity skewers, including a controversial 2003 interview with Whitney Houston.

In 2022, Williams' eponymous talk show ended due to his ongoing health issues. Sherri Shepherd, who replaced Williams as guest host, was given her own show.

Williams said in 2018 that he had been diagnosed years before with Graves' disease, which causes overproduction of thyroid hormones and can cause widespread symptoms and affect overall health.

Source: job