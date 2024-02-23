Entertainment
Wendy Williams suffers from the same form of dementia as Bruce Willis
LOS ANGELES (AP) Wendy Williams, former talk show host has been diagnosed with the same form of dementia as actor Bruce Willisindicates a press release published Thursday on behalf of its guards.
The release said the 59-year-old's diagnoses of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia have already presented significant obstacles in Wendy's life and are having behavioral and cognitive impacts.
Wendy is still able to do a lot of things on her own. Most importantly, she maintains her sense of humor and receives the care she needs to ensure she is protected and her needs are met. She appreciates the many kind thoughts and well wishes sent to her, said the statement attributed to her care team.
The statement on Williams' health was published on PR Newswire. A representative mentioned in the statement, Jennifer Hanley, referred questions to the statement when contacted by The Associated Press.
The announcement came a day after a cover story in People magazine quoted the Williams family on the nature of their struggles, ahead of a Lifetime documentary that will air on Saturday.
People who love her can't see her, Williams' sister Wanda said, according to People. I think the big (question) is: how the hell did we get here? The family said a court-appointed legal guardian was the only person with unrestricted access to Williams.
The article said the crew of the Lifetime documentary, which began in 2022 to chronicle Williams' return, stopped filming in April 2023 when, according to her manager and jeweler Will Selby, in the film's footage she entered in a facility to treat cognitive problems. His son says in the documentary that doctors linked his cognitive problems to alcohol use, People reported.
Her family told People they didn't know where she was and couldn't call her themselves, but she could call them.
The Frontotemporal Degeneration Association describes FTD as a group of brain disorders caused by degeneration of the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain that affects behavior, language, and movement. Aphasia, a brain disorder that can cause difficulty speaking or understanding words, can be a symptom. The association describes frontotemporal degeneration as an inevitable decline in functioning, with an average life expectancy of seven to 13 years after symptom onset.
The association was involved in disclosing Willis' diagnosis in February 2023, hosting a statement released by the actor's family.
There is no treatment to slow or stop the disease, but certain interventions can help manage symptoms.
FTD usually occurs in people in their 40s, 50s, and early 60s. He can affect a person's personality, causing a loss of inhibition or inappropriate behavior. It is sometimes confused with depression or bipolar disorder and can take years to be diagnosed.
Thursday's statement credits Weill Cornell Medicine in New York for the care and expertise Williams received. Weill Cornell declined to comment.
Williams rose to fame in part because of her no-bounds approach to her life, which included sharing personal details about her health, plastic surgery and cocaine addiction, the subject of her 2003 memoir, Wendy's Got the Heat.
One of the hallmarks of The Wendy Williams Show, which competed for viewers with Ellen DeGeneres' show, was its signature line: How are you? She moved to television after a successful career as a radio host, known for her hot takes on gossip and celebrity skewers, including a controversial 2003 interview with Whitney Houston.
In 2022, Williams' eponymous talk show ended due to his ongoing health issues. Sherri Shepherd, who replaced Williams as guest host, was given her own show.
Williams said in 2018 that he had been diagnosed years before with Graves' disease, which causes overproduction of thyroid hormones and can cause widespread symptoms and affect overall health.
Source: job
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2024/02/22/wendy-williams-diagnosed-with-same-form-of-dementia-as-bruce-willis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wendy Williams suffers from the same form of dementia as Bruce Willis
- MUL:158/8 (19.1) | Live cricket score | MUL vs. PES | psl 2024
- The lander “Kenzai” was the first US to land on the moon since the Apollo era.
- The Parliament of Albania approves the controversial agreement for keeping immigrants to Italy
- China to send pandas to San Diego Zoo for first time in years
- Trump presents the election as a battle against an evil system determined to attack Christians
- President Joko Widodo asks banks to increase the share of credit to MSMEs and BIS prepares the ultra micro segment as a source of growth
- Violent attack filmed in West Hollywood; 1 arrested, 2nd suspect wanted
- Gillion gets new CEO, Peter Thiel backs Monite, $437 million invested in European tech this week
- Helping build more homes, faster in Nova Scotia
- Imran Khan's party approaches Pak High Court over election fraud allegations
- Gemini AI's response to question that PM Modi is fascist is a violation of IT rules: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar