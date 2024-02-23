Kimberly Akimbo, Harry Potter, some like it hot

Broadway in Hollywood has announced its lineup of shows at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles for the 2024-2025 season. Among them are “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “Some Like It Hot.”

As previously announced, “Wicked” and “Hamilton” will also return.

The newly announced 2024-25 season kicks off with the 2023 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, “Kimberly Akimbo.” Next up is “Back to the Future: The Musical,” then a 19-week series of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” which just announced its Broadway closure, will follow with its Los Angeles premiere. Also included in the 2024-2025 season are “Some Like it Hot” and “Shucked.”

Broadway in Hollywood President Jeff Loeb said in a statement: “Get ready to unleash the magic of Broadway with an all-new season of Hollywood Pantages that will captivate theater lovers everywhere. With six premieres in Los Angeles, all straight from Broadway, and the return of two of the biggest blockbusters ever to hit our stage, what more could a fan of live entertainment want? Join us for a journey through time filled with laughter, great music and moments that will delight us long after the last encore. Our 2024-25 season is so good.

For more details on purchasing a season pass, visit Broadway in Hollywood website.

See the full Broadway in Hollywood schedule for 2024-2025 below.

“Hamilton”: September 4 – October 13

“Kimberly Akimbo”: October. 15 – Nov. 3

“Back to the Future: The Musical”: November 5 – December 1

“Wicked”: from December 4 to February 2, 2025

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”: February 13, 2025 – June 22, 2025

“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical”: – July 8, 2025 – July 27, 2025

“Some Like It Hot”: July 29, 2025 – August 17, 2025

“Shucked”: August 19, 2025 – September 7, 2025