Overwatch fans call for boycott and recast after Pharah voice actor calls to 'liberate Palestine from Hamas'

Overwatch fans are calling for a recast of Pharah, one of the game's DPS heroes, following comments about the current situation in Israel and Palestine made by her voice actor, Jen Cohn, in a livestream on TikTok and YouTube.

In response to viewers commenting “liberate Palestine” in the chat of one of her Ask Bird Mom livestreams on February 12, Cohn replied “Yes, free Palestine from Hamas.” Cohn, who is Jewish, then expressed her desire to see Palestinian “autonomy” and “security,” but angered some viewers by calling the Israeli campaign in Gaza a “war” and saying that “when both sides are able to stop the fighting, that will be wonderful.”

Some Overwatch fans were angered by language that presented the past few months of violence as an equal conflict between two equal camps, and saw it as an attempt to whitewash Israel's actions.

The comments sparked intense backlash. Cohn has spoken about Israel and Palestine on social media before, which is likely what prompted his fans to comment “Free Palestine” on his stream in the first place. But although Cohn notably criticized the use of “river to sea” chants among “well-meaning and good young people” during pro-Palestinian protests on Instagram, his live comments sparked a greater reaction. Many viewers were angered by what they saw as false equivalence and the use of obscure language.

Israel has drawn widespread condemnation for its campaign in Gaza, with 29,000 Palestinians – two thirds of them women and children – are believed to have been killed and the International Court of Justice deeming it “plausible” that Israel's actions could amount to genocide.

At another point in the stream, Cohn remarked that “that's not really a thing to say about the values ​​of Overwatch” in response to a comment saying “Free Palestine.” [flag emoji] “>> Pharah's new voice actor”, which also caused anger. Cohn noted in a comment on PC Gamer that his remark was aimed at “calling for an overhaul of my role” and not support for Palestine. “When I heard calls for my role”, replacement – because I am Jewish, because I love and support my people, because the way I call for peace differs from the way someone others call for peace – this really seemed to go against these [Overwatch] beliefs,” Cohn said.

But to angry fans, Cohn's statements read not as a call for peace but as an equivocation masking a one-sided campaign of violence. “I hope this is enough to show why fans want Jen Cohn to be recast,” said a tweet from an Overwatch fan that attracted nearly 3,000 likes on Twitter, “she is doubling down on her pro- Israelis and this is not a joke. This is a genocide happening right in front of us and she supports it.”

Other widely liked and shared tweets call on Blizzard to recast Pharah, accusing Cohn of spreading “Zionist propaganda” using a platform provided by her role in the game and ignoring Arab suffering while voicing an original character Arab. Many other examples of anger over Cohn's comments can be found on social media, with some calling for a boycott of Overwatch's ninth season until Pharah is recast.

Meanwhile, a Change.org petition Pharah's voice actor overhaul has attracted over 4,300 signatures at the time of writing and its description states that “from now on, a beloved Arab and Indigenous Canadian character, Pharah from Overwatch, is voiced by a woman with video proof of her Zionist statements… Jen Cohn has made countless statements denying the genocide of the Palestinians, calling it a “war” and asserting that Palestinians must be liberated from Hamas, not Israel. » He implores signatories to take to Twitter with the hashtag #RecastPharah to show their support.

When I asked Cohn to clarify precisely what she meant by “liberating Palestine from Hamas,” she replied that she wanted “peace, security and self-determination for the Palestinian people,” but that “the obstacle to this goal was Hamas.” “.

Hamas is a Palestinian nationalist and Islamist group that has de facto governed the Gaza Strip since the mid-2000s and is banned as a terrorist organization by the United States and the United Kingdom (among others). The current Israeli Defense Forces offensive against Gaza was sparked by a series of attacks and atrocities in Israel launched by the group on October 7 last year, although conflicts between Israel and various Palestinian nationalist groups date back well before that, even before the state's official creation in 1948.

“Hamas is a terrorist organization,” Cohn continued. “There are so many articles and videos of Gazans risking their lives to speak out and beg to be freed from their terrorist government.” Cohn's comments are not out of step with the official US government position, which pledges to “support Israel in the fight against terrorism.” Meanwhile, polls indicate that half of American adults now think Israel has “gone too far” in Gaza, and 45% of Britons think the Israeli campaign in the region is not justified, compared to 24% who think so.

Cohn added that she believed “Netanyahu and his cronies…had to go,” referring to current right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but that “the horrors and sorrows are not one-sided. The quickest way The only way to achieve peace is to free the hostages – and for Hamas terrorists to stop holding innocent Gazans captive in the line of fire.”

In a follow-up email, Cohn added that the comments she made to PCG were “my own opinions only.” I am not authorized to speak on behalf of Blizzard, Activision, or the Overwatch franchise.” The subject of Gaza is currently a third line for public figures, and many have simply refused to express an opinion on the subject one way or another. Those who do, like actress Melissa Barrera who was fired from his role in Scream 7 for expressing support for Palestine on Instagram, would risk damaging his reputation and career.