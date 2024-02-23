Shocking video shows violent attack on West Hollywood bloc by bloc ambassador

Video released by the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station shows a violent block-by-block attack on an Ambassador that occurred early in the morning of Thursday, February 15, 2024. One of the attackers was identified as West Hollywood resident Annie Jump Vicente and trans activist. who was arrested that night and faces felony assault with a deadly weapon. The other suspect is currently at large. LASD detectives issued a special bulletin asking for the public's help in identifying the second person.

HAS West Hollywood Regular City Council Meeting on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, a tearful Annie Jump Vicente told the City Council that she was the victim of a violent assault, alleging she was sexually assaulted and brutally beaten by a West Hollywood block ambassador. “He sexually assaulted me and beat me,” she said during public comments. “He beat me to death. And then he had me arrested and charged with a crime…. The safety ambassadors touch my heart. They rape me and beat me…”

However, the video released this evening by the LASD tells a different story.

The video shows a Block by Block ambassador walking past Ms. Jump and the unidentified suspect. It looks like they are calling the ambassador who waves them off and continues walking. The two individuals engage the ambassador in what the LASD considers to be an argument. The person identified as Ms. Vicente is seen pushing the ambassador and a fight ensues. The two suspects attacked the ambassador. According to the LASD, the ambassador was hit in the head with a flashlight.

LASD Training Videos (lasdvideos.org)

A dog that likely belonged to Ms. Vicente was dragged into the street during the fight and became endangered in traffic.

The fight ended when the ambassador fled from the two suspects.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Inmate Information Center, booking number 6762311 indicates Jump was arrested on February 15, 2024 at 2:00 a.m. by West Hollywood Sheriff's deputies and booked at 2:45 a.m. She was released the next day.

A source close to the incident told WEHO TIMES that Ms. Jump assaulted the Block by Block Ambassador near Santa Monica Boulevard and N. Vista Avenue, in front of the automatic car wash.

Full details of the incident are not yet available.