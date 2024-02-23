Who will win the best actor awards?





The 2024 SAG Awards are expected to improve the awards prospects of the leading contenders in the Oscar race, but who will win the best acting categories at this weekend's ceremony? The latest episode of EW's Reward podcast (below, also containing an interview with Past lives writer-director Céline Song) attempts to answer that question with our expert SAG Awards predictions, all before Netflix launches its first-ever streaming broadcast of the ceremony on its main platform.

The awards season tide has swelled in favor of three nominees likely to continue their respective winning streaks at Saturday's SAG Awards: Emma Stone for Female Actor in a Leading Role (Poor things), Robert Downey Jr. for Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Oppenheimer), and Da'Vine Joy Randolph for Supporting Actress (Leftovers). At this point, given the trio's collective sweep of the track so far, there's nothing between them and the SAG podium this weekend.

That leaves just two categories that pose a significant problem for awards prognosticators: motion picture actors and male actors in a leading role.



On the men's side, the statistics aren't much help here, as the two leading contenders, Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Paul Giamatti (Leftovers) stacked an equal amount of material where it matters most. In the days before voting for the Oscars opened, Murphy won the BAFTA, which shares significant cross-membership with the Academy and generated important news on the radar of industry voters preparing to cast their votes for the Oscars. It is likely that Murphy has the home-field advantage (Murphy is from neighboring Ireland) over Giamatti, as Giamatti's work is clearly aimed at a more generalized audience, his performance being that audiences can feel as much as they can see, while Murphy's work lives on a much more spectacular scale.

However, the tide is turning in Murphy's favor. He overtook Giamatti in their latest high-profile clash at the BAFTAs, weeks after they both won the Golden Globes despite not facing each other directly in the same category.

Emma Stone in “Poor Things”; SAG Awards statuette; Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.

Universal images; Projector; Getty Images



As a whole, Oppenheimer One also feels most likely to be along for the ride, as the film's overwhelming dominance of the awards season as a whole continued at last weekend's BAFTA Awards. Keep an eye out for the all-star cast of barbie as a potential spoiler, though. If there's one awards body most likely to offer the film compensatory support after its perceived Oscar snubs for Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, it's the SAG voting body, which includes thousands of actors across the country whose tastes often align more with the general. audience than the Hollywood elite.

The 2024 SAG Awards air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix. Read on for the full list of EW's SAG Awards predictions for the film categories below.

Emily Blunt, Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy on the set of “Oppenheimer”.

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures





Movie casting American fiction

barbie

The color purple

Flower Moon Killers

EXPECTED WINNER: Oppenheimer

Male actor in a leading film Bradley Cooper,Maestro

Colman Domingo,Rustin

Paul Giamatti,Leftovers

EXPECTED WINNER: Cillian Murphy,Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright,American fiction

Female actress in a leading film Annette Bening,Nyad

Lily Gladstone,Flower Moon Killers

Carey Mulligan,Maestro

Margot Robbie,barbie

PREDICTED WINNER: Emma Stone,Poor things

Male actor in a supporting role Film Sterling K. Brown,American fiction

Willem Dafoé,Poor things

Robert de Niro,Flower Moon Killers

PROJECTED WINNER: Robert Downey Jr.,Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling,barbie

Female actress in a supporting role Film Emilie Blunt,Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks,The color purple

Penlope Cruz,Ferrari

Jodie Foster,Nyad

EXPECTED WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph,Leftovers



