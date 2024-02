Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue Features Philadelphia-Area Stars

Three stars out of 11 on Vanity fairs Hollywood Issue, the magazine's most influential issue of the year, spotlighting the actors with the brightest futures in Tinseltown, comes from Philadelphia. Bradley Cooper looks suave in a black Louis Vuitton suit. Colman Domingo looks clean as a whistle in Alexander McQueen lookalike menswear. DaVine Joy Randolph looks fearless and good in a black sleeveless LaQuan Smith dress. In this issue, each of them discussed their path to stardom alongside actress Natalie Portman (May December), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Jodie Comer (Bikers), Lily Gladstone (Flower Moon Killers), Greta Lee (Past lives), Charles Melton (May December), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), and Barry Keoghan (Salt burns). (Keoghan even did a little dance in his birthday suit in a video on social networks.) This 30th annual Hollywood Issue focuses on the fabulousness of being Hollywood's A-list and the importance of authenticity, without which these stars wouldn't be where they are. Cooper's second film as a filmmaker, Maestro is nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Actor, Best Director and Best Screenplay. The Abington native has worked in the film industry for nearly 30 years with his earliest roles in Sex and the city and at the top of the billing Silver Linings Playbook And American unrest. How does Cooper know when a role is right for him? It's an emotional state and it's sort of instinctive, Cooper said. Vanity fair. You kind of know that. And you know it because you realize the amount of work it will take to realize that this story must be fueled by a huge furnace of energy inside you. Domingo and Randolph listen to their inner voices when it comes to choosing roles. Yet it took them longer to become stars because Hollywood had only just begun to pay attention to the stories that people of color were allowed to tell. Domingue and Randolph, Vanity Fair wrote, found fame after years of work. The issue's presence of an openly gay black man and a very curvy woman is proof that the industry is open to change, even if there's still a lot of work to be done in the name of diverse storytelling. I am old, said Domingo, who also played the role of Mister in Blitz Bazawules. The color purple. I have been working for 33 years. The reason I have this time now is because people have caught up with what I actually do. Randolph, nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mary Lamb in Leftovers, spoke about the authenticity she tapped into for the Oscar-nominated role. I am a woman of color. And then on top of that, a woman of color who has curves, Randolph said. These stories are not often told. So I really take my time and do my due diligence to tell stories that are authentic and relevant. The Vanity Fair Hollywood issue is on newsstands now.

