Bollywood Roundup: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and more…





Tabu, Kareena, Kriti take flight with new Crew posters Mumbai– Posters of Bollywood stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon from their upcoming film Crew were unveiled on Friday. The three leading ladies can be seen dressed in cabin crew uniforms as they play flight attendants in the film. The posters show them donning their crimson outfits as they stand in front of an airplane cabin backdrop. On their social media handles, the makers shared the first look posters of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. While Tabus' poster says: Risk it, Kareenas' poster says: Steal it, and Kritis' poster says: Pretend. Crew, produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, is directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan. The film will be released in theaters on March 29, 2024. Aamir Khan visits late Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar's family in Faridabad Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, recently visited Faridabad and met the parents of late Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar. Suhani died recently after battling dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease. The actor offered his condolences to the grieving family. A photo of Aamir's visit is now circulating on the internet. In the photo, the actor can be seen with Suhani's parents and other family members, while standing next to her framed photo. Dangal, released in 2016, saw Suhani as Aamir's daughter Babita Phogat. Aamir played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in the film. After Suhani's death, Aamir Khan's production house released a statement expressing their grief. It read: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our Suhani. Our deepest condolences to his mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. Rest in peace. Sachin playing gully cricket in J&K is the reason why Yami says life is normal in the valley Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam had shared that shooting for her just-released film Article 370 in Kashmir was quite an enjoyable experience for her and the actors. With cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar playing cricket on the streets, it proves that all is well. Things are looking up in the valley after the abolition of Article 370, as evidenced by a few photos of Tendulkar playing cricket on the streets that have surfaced on social media. This tells the very story of a new Kashmir and all the hard work that led to it is Yamis Article 370. The film focuses on the period that led to the abrogation of Kashmir's special status. It was released on Friday. From Jio Studios and the maker of Uri: The Surgical Strike comes Article 370, a high-octane political action drama, directed by National Award winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film was released in cinemas across the world. Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse of how she burns her sarso ka saag, makkhan Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan has given an insight into what it takes to burn those extra calories – with a touch of poetry. Sara took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a series of videos from her gym day. The first clip showed the Simmba actress running on the treadmill and wrote: Aur Khao sarso ka saag abhi bhaag Milkha bhaag. Run like it's daytime again. In another video, the 28-year-old actress was seen doing weighted squats and burpees. She captioned it: Ab jo khaya chitta makhan makes your heart skip a beat. In the third clip, Sara was seen enjoying the sun on a swing. Talking about her work, Sara will be seen in Murder Mubarak. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro In Dino among many others. (IANS)

