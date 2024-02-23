Can Netflix save the SAG Awards audience? Hollywood hopes so.





Netflix will broadcast the Screen Actors Guild Awards live on its platform for the first time on Saturday. And while it's another opportunity for the streamer to continue to prove its live-streaming mettle after last year's disastrous “Love Is Blind” reunion, the SAG Awards and the rest of Hollywood are the most likely to benefit from the partnership if Netflix manages to withdraw it. it goes out.

The 30th annual SAG Awards, streaming worldwide on Netflix on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, is an important event that often serves as a precursor to the Oscars. However, their importance in the build-up to the Oscars, arguably Hollywood's biggest night, has been threatened by public disinterest. Viewership numbers have fluctuated in recent years. In 2022, the show attracted 1.8 million viewers on TBS and TNT, according to Deadline. In 2021, the remote ceremony of the show on TNT and TBS brought together 957,000 viewers in total. In 2023, Netflix released the show on its social networks. Although YouTube totals views differently than Nielsen, Variety reported that the awards ceremony generated 1.5 million total views on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter in the first 12 hours of broadcast. Compared to ceremonies like the Oscars, which attracted 18.8 total viewers during the first evening in 2023, these figures are relatively paltry. The big question on everyone in Hollywood is whether the SAG Awards will benefit from the “Netflix effect” or the well-documented “Netflix bump.” It's a phenomenon that has helped shows like “Suits” become streaming hits long after their premiere date. The bottom line is that Netflix, with its enormous user base (100 million more subscribers than its closest competitor, Disney+, as of January), can revitalize its older properties simply after they are added to the platform. It doesn't seem unreasonable that, if the broadcast goes well, the same could apply to the SAG Awards, the first film and television awards show to find a broadcast home on a streaming platform. As The Los Angeles Times According to reports, this is also an opportunity to launch a new format for awards shows: an ad-free format that offers the opportunity to fill ad space with other behind-the-scenes content. And star power will always be there. Barbra Streisand, for example, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The awards ceremony is also an opportunity for Netflix to continue to establish itself in the field of live events. Previously, the streamer has aired events like Chris Rock's comedy special, “The Netflix Cut”, its first live sporting event featuring athletes from its sports docuseries, and a baby gorilla camera live. Of course, there was also that botched “Love Is Blind” live reunion, which was delayed due to a technical glitch. Ultimately, this Saturday's SAG Awards is a test from which both parties stand to gain. With any luck (and a bug-free evening), they will and it could set a new precedent for award broadcasts in the future. Netflix will stream the SAG Awards worldwide on Saturday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

