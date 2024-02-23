



British actress Pamela Salem, who played Bond's secretary Miss Moneypenny in the film Never Say Never Again, has died. Salems' agent, Maddie Burdett Coutts, confirmed in a phone call to The Times that the actor died Wednesday at his home in Florida at the age of 80. Additional details, including the cause of death, have not been released. She was a friend, she wasn't just a customer, Burdett Coutts said. We've been friends for a long time, so it's all a bit raw. She was simply the most charming person. British production and publishing company Big Finish announced Salem's death in a press release on Friday. Everyone at Big Finish was shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague Pamela Salem, the release read, before sharing the details of Salem's life and career. Big Finish contributor David Richardson, who produced various Salem audio dramas, remembered the actor's work ethic and warm personality. She was a very gentle person, always interested in everyone, from her co-stars and the production team to guest actors and visitors, he said in the release. She spoke happily about her home in Miami Beach, about waking up in the heat and waves, and she knew all about our lives, our families, and our life stories. Salem, born in 1944 in India, boasts a film career spanning several decades, beginning in the late 1960s and ending just before 2020, according to IMDb. Among her most notable projects, however, was her role as secretary Miss Moneypenny opposite Sean Connery's James Bond in the 1983 unofficial Bond film Never Say Never Again. Salem's Legacy also includes appearances in nine episodes of the original Doctor Who series. His time on the beloved sci-fi series informed audiences audio drama projects she continued with Big Finish in the years before her death. The actors' more substantial television work also included the British series Buccaneer, Into the Labyrinth and EastEnders. Her additional television credits include French Fields and appearances in the American dramas ER, The West Wing and Big Love. Salem's film credits include 1978's The Great Train Robbery (also alongside Connery), Salom, Gods and Monsters, and April's Shower. Salem grew up in England and attended Germany's Heidelberg University and the Royal Central School of Speech in London, before beginning her acting career with repertory theater in Chesterfield and York. In the '90s, she moved overseas and settled in Los Angeles and eventually Miami. She was married to Irish actor Michael OHagan, who died in 2017 at the age of 77. Salem is survived by his sister, puppeteer and poet Gille Robic.

