McDonalds brings WcDonalds pop-up experience to West Hollywood
McDonald's is bringing a fictional interstellar fast food joint called WcDonald's to the town of West Hollywood. The dining experience will take place March 9 and 10, at 8505 Santa Monica Blvd., across from the historic Tail o the Pup hot dog stand. According to a press release, the pop-up space will be transformed by 360° projection mapping and immersive tabletop projections. Diners will be able to make reservations starting Wednesday, February 28 on OpenTable by searching for WcDonalds Immersive Dining Experience.
For years, anime fans have made McDonald's-inspired “WcDonald's” restaurants some of the most memorable anime movies and shows. Now, in collaboration with some of the biggest names in anime, WcDonald's will move from fiction to real life. Beginning February 26in more than 30 global markets, we leverage the vision and imagination of our fans by unleashing the WcDonald's universe in our restaurants and beyond, with a new sauce, manga-inspired packaging, episodic short films and even more.
“Anime is an integral part of today’s culture and we love that our fans have been inviting us into the conversation for years,” saidTariq Hassan, director of marketing and customer experience at McDonald's USA. “The world of WcDonald's is a reflection of what the fans have created. It honors their vision and celebrates their creativity, while bringing it authentically to life in our restaurants for the very first time.
Set to launch on Monday, February 26, the promotion promises a multi-dimensional experience, including digital manga, anime shorts, and an exclusive dinner in West Hollywood, complete with the iconic hot sauce packets.
From February 26 to March 18, fans can immerse themselves in the world of WcDonald's with weekly manga chapters and anime shorts, accessible via QR codes found on specially marked packaging, including all 10 pieces WcNuggets (a cosmic version of the beloved Chicken McNuggets). These will be complemented by a limited-time WcDonald's flavorful chili sauce, enhancing the extraterrestrial culinary journey.
A sauce that packs a punch
Fans can excite their taste buds with our new WcDonald's Savory Chili Sauce, available for a limited time. The unique combination of ginger, garlic and soy with a slight heat from chili flakes delivers a burst of energetic flavor in every bite. Reflecting the bold and dynamic spirit of your favorite anime heroes, the sauce pairs perfectly with an order of 10 “WcNuggets” (our fan-favorite Chicken McNuggets) or as a side to any of your favorite dishes.
Manga packaging and moreAcky Brillant
We teamed up with an iconic Japanese manga artist/illustratorAcky Brillantto design personalized WcDonald's packaging that will immerse you deeper into the world of WcDonald's with every meal. For a limited time, fans will receive manga-inspired packaging featuring WcDonald's Crew characters, drawn by Acky himself.
Fans can also scan the code on the packaging to access weekly digital manga featuring a full cast of WcDonald customers and crew, including WcDonald regular Hashirune, Mr. Bev, the prankster of the crew, WcDizer 3000, WcDonald's own mecha, and much more.
“I had a great time partnering with McDonald's to help make WcDonald's a reality for manga fans who have a true love for the brand,” saidAcky Brillant. “From the details of the various characters in the Crew to the plot of the manga itself, I loved being able to use my artwork to bring the dynamic and vibrant world of WcDonald's to life for people around the world.”
The very first official WcDonald's anime
McDonald's partners with a legendary animation houseStudio Pierrotto produce the first official WcDonald anime. Four episodic short films will take fans into the tasty world of WcDonald's, where a story about WcDonald's sauce and WcNuggets will unfold each week.
Every Monday, fromFebruary 26untilMarch 18a new short film will be released in tandem with a new manga onWcDonalds.com, or by scanning the code on the WcDonald's bag. The shorts will pay homage to four of anime's biggest subgenres: Action, Romance, Mecha, and Fantasy.
- The race for WcDonald's(dropsFebruary 26): A rivalry strong enough to stand the test of time as our two heroes embark on an epic race to WcDonald's.
- Love on the other side of the booth(dropsMarch 4): Our two protagonists discover that WcDonald's Sauce and WcNuggets aren't the only perfect match.
- WcNuggets Space Frontier 3000(dropsMarch 11): A team of WcDonald pilots must protect the last WcNugget against a threatening force.
- The Wisdom of Sauce(dropsMarch 18): Three women are transported to a distant land to unravel the mystery surrounding the elusive sauce before it disappears forever.
An immersive culinary experience at WcDonald's
Taking inspiration from the isekai anime subgenre, we transport fans to the first IRL WcDonald's onMarch 9-10. WcDonald's immersive dining experience will be a multi-sensory dining experience inLos Angeles, CA– a revolutionary fusion of entertainment and food. Guests will be transported into the world of WcDonald's through 360° projection mapping and immersive tabletop projections inspired by WcDonald's' four episodic anime short films, while enjoying a set menu of WcDonald's items . Fans can reserve their place exclusively on OpenTable starting atFebruary 28by searching for “WcDonald's Immersive Dining Experience” on the OpenTable app or website.
A celebration of anime fan art
WcDonald's wouldn't be what it is without the creativity of our fans. So we're recognizing three up-and-coming anime artists who have created WcDonald's-themed artwork with grants to help fund their upcoming projects and a celebration at their local McDonald's. Additionally, all three artists will benefit from a one-on-one mentoring session with top manga artist/illustrator,Acky Brillant.
OnFebruary 26get ready for an animated adventure that begins with “Welcome to WcDonald's, can I take your order?” »
