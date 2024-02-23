Exploring Analyst Estimates for AMC Entertainment's (AMC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS





Wall Street analysts predict that AMC Entertainment (AMC) will report a quarterly loss of $0.65 per share in its next report, representing a 53.6% year-over-year increase. Revenue is expected to reach $1.1 billion, an increase of 10.5% from the same quarter last year. Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 6.2% from its current level. This demonstrates the collective reassessment by coverage analysts of their initial projections during this period. Before a company's earnings are released, it is essential to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions are an important factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between earnings estimate revision trends and a stock's near-term price movement. While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to evaluate the company's performance during the quarter, exploring analyst forecasts for key metrics can provide valuable insights . That said, let's take a look at the average estimates for some AMC Entertainment metrics that Wall Street analysts typically model and monitor. The collective analyst assessment indicates an estimated “Revenue – Food and Beverage” of $369.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.7% compared to the previous year's quarter. The consensus among analysts is that “Revenue – Other Theaters” will reach $118.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.6% compared to last year's quarter. Analysts' assessment indicates that “Revenue-Admissions” reaches $606.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% compared to last year's quarter. View all key company metrics for AMC Entertainment here>>> Shares of AMC Entertainment have moved +8.3% over the past month, in contrast to the +5% change in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMC is likely to follow suit. take a closer look at overall market performance in the short term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> The story continues Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download the 7 best stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investing Research

