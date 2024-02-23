Atlee on next Hollywood project





New Delhi: Atlee Kumar delivered the biggest hit of 2023, 'Jawan', starring Shah Rukh Khan. In a conversation with Radhika Bajaj, Atlee shed light on his journey from AD to director, violence in his films and his next Hollywood project. The third edition of the “Ideas Of India Summit”, a series of events organized by ABP Network, began today, February 23, with the first day of this captivating summit. Personalities from various fields will be present during these two days. 'Jawan' director Atlee was among the many celebrities who joined the conclave. In her session titled “How to Make a Blockbuster,” Atlee talked about her successful filmography; the hit films he has done in the South and now in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. In a session moderated by Radhika Bajaj, Atlee spoke about 'Jawan', his journey as a director, his next Hollywood project and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Here are excerpts from Atlee's conversation about his big Hollywood project, violence in his films, and his journey from AD to director. On the memory of the first day on a film set “Yes, I remember. It was with Rajinikanth sir in the film called 'Robot'. The first day, I was just mesmerized. Miracles always happen to me. I have worked with India's greatest director , Shankar sir, as AD, with Rajinikanth. sir, with Thalapathy Vijay sir and now Shah Rukh sir. This is my filmography. Yes, the miracles continue. Is a Hollywood movie happening? “Yes, it's happening. It took me eight years to reach Bollywood, maybe in the next three years you will see something there, a big announcement there.” Violence in Atlee's films “Why does a news channel broadcast violent images? To show the world the truth. Violence for what purpose? For example in “Jawan”. We have heard a lot about farmers' suicide in the newspapers. We We may have adopted the newspaper, but as a filmmaker, I am also a media person. I am also part of you. I have a voice. When I visually show how a farmer's suicide happens, that it stays in your heart and it brings change, then I use my voice.”. “So sometimes, violence is like a doctor's injection. It's to heal better, we can't treat all ailments with tablets. That's why we have violence. “It's not to provoke anyone. For example: in my films, if a dog is shot, the person who attacks animals is a criminal.” Atlee added. “I want to teach this generation that if someone does something bad to a dog or a pet, they are not a good human being. Unfortunately, this is all violence, but it is the 'bitter truth'.” Catch all the action on ABP Live at the ABP Network's Ideas of India 3.0 Summit. India Ideas Summit The ABP Network's flagship event, the 'India Ideas Summit', brings together the greatest minds on a single platform to talk about the many parallels and stark differences that define the world's largest democracy. “The People's Agenda” is the theme of the third edition of the annual event, which will take place on Friday February 23 and Saturday February 24. The ideas and concepts that drive India have been brilliantly presented in the first two editions under the themes “Naya India” and “Open-Minds Open Minds”, and the third edition seems to be no less so. Watch Streaming of Ideas from India on Metaverse

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/ideas-of-india/ideas-of-india-2024-by-abp-network-live-tv-atlee-kumar-hollywood-porject-atlee-thalapathy-vijay-how-atlee-started-1666901 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos