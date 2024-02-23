AT&T outage caused by software update, not external actor, company says WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio





A software update is blamed for Thursday's outage of services for thousands of AT&T customers in the United States, according to Reuters. >> Read more trending news In a statement released by AT&TThe company said the outage was not a cyberattack but caused by the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we expanded our network. “We are continuing our evaluation of today’s outage to ensure we continue to provide the service our customers deserve,” the statement released Thursday afternoon continued. The outage began around 4 a.m. Thursday and continued until around 2 p.m. Shortly after the outage began, thousands of AT&T customers began reporting problems calling, texting, and accessing the Internet on their mobile devices. At one point, more than 74,000 AT&T customers reported outages on Fault detectora site that collects customer complaints about digital services. Several local governments said Thursday that the outage was causing disruptions in emergency service calls. However, an AT&T spokesperson said the company's FirstNet network, used for those services, remained operational despite the outage. CNN reported. Two confidential sources briefed on the situation said ABC News that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security had investigated the outage to determine whether it was the result of a cyberattack or hack, or whether the problem was technical. The Federal Communications Commission had been in contact with AT&T to determine the cause of the outage, according to national security communications adviser John Kirby. “We are told that AT&T has no reason to believe this is a cybersecurity or security incident,” Kirby said. AT&T's 5G network covers approximately 290 million people in the United States. Cox Media Group 2024

