



SOPA Images Parade observers decked out in a green wave during last year's parade St. Patrick's Day celebrations will return to London on Sunday March 17. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the procession of Irish brass bands, dance troupes and ceremonial performances in central London. The parade, organized by the Mayor of London and the London Irish Centre, runs from Piccadilly to Whitehall. There will also be a festival in Trafalgar Square from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. GMT featuring arts, music, culture and food. The annual Mayor's Day has become a major event to celebrate the contribution of the Irish to the capital. Irish Drag Queen and activist Panti Bliss will be the grand marshal of this year's parade. She said: “I'm equally honored and excited to be the Grand Marshal of the St Patrick's Day Parade in London this year and I'm already in training to walk the distance in high heels.” SOPA Images Spectators await the parades of the 2023 edition Samus MacCormaic, Managing Director of the London Irish Centre, said: “We will present a diverse program of Irish art and culture in the iconic Trafalgar Square, celebrating the creativity and vibrancy of London's Irish community and Irish artists from the island of Ireland.” There will be traditional music from Biird and Bodhrn player Ruairi Glasheen, Irish music with a bhangra twist from the band Jiggy. Also expect contemporary music from Kestine and folk singer Laura Elizabeth Hughes, performances from the Celtic Youth Orchestra, traditional Irish dancing from the Maguire O'Shea Academy of Irish Dance, community choirs and a singing finale. Celebrity chef Anna Haugh will host a cooking demonstration and host a Q&A session for tips on how to prepare traditional Irish dishes at home. Anadolu A St Patrick float in the 2023 parade Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X And Instagram. Send your story ideas to [email protected]

