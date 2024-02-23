Jon Stewart Shuts Down 'Daily Show' Fan Who Claims 'TV Is Dying'

Is television dying? That's a claim Jon Stewart pushed back on during his return to Comedy Central's “The Daily Show.” Answering questions from the audience before the show, Stewart was confronted by a viewer who asked him about television in the age of social media.

“What do you think about young people getting all their information and entertainment from social media? ” asked the viewer before bluntly declaring: “Television is dying!

“Is it true?” Stewart replied. “You still watch TV but you just watch it on your computer [or phone]. Do you understand that it's still TV? You just watch it on another delivery service.

“It’s like heroin is heroin, whether you snort it or shoot it,” Stewart continued. “It’s still an opiate for the masses, just like television, you just get it in little bites. But it's still TV. We did it.”

Stewart hosted “The Daily Show” from 1999 to 2015 and recently returned to the flagship series as host of Monday night episodes throughout the 2024 election cycle. His return was a ratings success for Comedy Central. As Variety reported that the Feb. 19 episode of “The Daily Show” hosted by Stewart got the highest number of viewers the show has seen on its home network since Stewart's last episode in 2015.

The return to “The Daily Show” was also made possible for Stewart after ending his tenure at Apple, where he unsuccessfully attempted to launch a new talk show series called “The Problem With Jon Stewart.” The first season of the show aired episodes every two weeks, while the second season moved to a weekly format. “The Problem” had Stewart exploring a single topic each episode, but that ended after season 2.

“I wanted a place to vent my thoughts as we go into this election season,” Stewart told CBS Mornings about returning to Comedy Central. “I thought I was going to do it on – they call it Apple TV+. It’s a television enclave, very small. It's like living in Malibu. But they decided…they felt they didn't want me to say things that might get me in trouble.

While a person with knowledge of the situation said at the time that the split between Stewart and Apple was amicable, The New York Times reported that the duo had disagreements over topics that needed to be addressed in the third season, including AI and China.