Chicago Fire: Discover Brett and Casey's wedding | Entertainment

The Chicago Fire family will come together in next week's episode not to answer a call but to celebrate two of their own.
Characters Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey will get married in the episode Port in the Storm on NBC.
Chicago Fire airs on NBC at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.
But the series will also be the final episode for Kara Killmer, who plays Brett. Brett will move to Portland to be with Casey (Jesse Spender), who left the show previously but returned for a few important episodes, including the wedding of Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) in the season. ten.
Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) will officiate.
The official storyline is as follows: Firehouse 51 welcomes back familiar faces and says goodbye to Brett; Violet struggles to decorate Brett's wedding venue; A call to the fairgrounds takes a shocking turn.
Killmer has been on the series since 2014 since the third season. Spencer left in season 10 but returned for the Severide/Kidd wedding and returned in the season 11 finale to propose to Brett.
Brett's partner in the ambulance, Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) is the maid of honor. Severide is Casey's best man.
You can watch the trailer here:
