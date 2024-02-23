Ukrainian dealer gives country's emerging artists a foothold in Hollywood





Lia Snisarenko, an art advisor from Kiev, was living in Los Angeles with her fiancé when she returned home to visit her parents, as it turned out shortly before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. She was stuck in their village house in Russia. besieged Chernihiv region, without heat, electricity or telephone service, until an art collector turned Ukrainian fighter managed to convey a dangerous escape route. Once she returned to the United States, Snisarneko used art as part of the therapeutic process by which she overcame the trauma of war. She will present the work of four young Ukrainian artists Inna Kharchuk, Anna Veriki, Liza Zhdanova and Iryna Maksymova in an exhibition titled Shadows of us at his personal West Hollywood gallery, Art Axcess, along with Frieze Los Angeles. The show opened on February 24, the second anniversary of the Russian invasion. Snisarenko opened Art Axcess in September 2023 with one mission in mind. I promote Ukrainian talent, she says. I didn't want it to be too political. I didn't want to sound like a scream. I wanted to put the negative energy aside; there are so many in the world. I have a very positive, hopeful and optimistic outlook. Snisarenko prefaces her story of hope with a terrifying account of waking up to news of the start of the war, which she heard from her fiancé in Los Angeles, while things were still eerily calm in her parents' village. . This situation was quickly broken by the arrival of the Russians to take kyiv, she said. His father, a police officer, immediately left to become a helicopter pilot. She took refuge in the basement for a month with her mother and brother as Russian tank fire shook the village and soldiers burst into their home. His mother, holding the family cat, even dared to confront the soldiers. People who tried to get out were shot, she said. I knew we couldn't go out. She made rare and risky trips to the attic to get cell reception, and an art-world friend managed to connect her with Robert Brovdi, a businessman and now military commander who, before the war, had created a foundation to support young artists. The oldest of the four artists Shadows of us was born in 1991, the year the Soviet Union collapsed, leading to Ukraine's independence. But generational trauma has affected the younger generation, says Snisarenko. The drip paintings of Zhdanova, a native of Kirovograd in central Ukraine who now lives in kyiv, dealt with death even before the war; Today, as the war continues and as an expectant mother, she is very interested in the philosophy of death and what will happen to all of us, says Snisarenko. Although the artists in the exhibition inevitably tell war stories, they take a very optimistic perspective, says Snisarenko, who is exploring the possibility of launching an artists' residency. How do you create beautiful art in horrible conditions? Stories like this motivate and inspire people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theartnewspaper.com/2024/02/23/art-axcess-lia-snisarenko-ukraine-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos