Tribute to Charley Pride in concert May 2024 | Arts and entertainment





The Kiwanis Club of Sullivan County will host its second country concert on Friday, May 24. Last year's country concert was a huge success, and organizers expanded the event this year by adding more food vendors and other merchandise at the request of the public. . Tickets are now on sale for A Tribute to Charley Pride, featuring the son of legendary Country Music Hall of Fame member Dion Pride. The concert will take place at the Sullivan County Fairgrounds on Friday of Memorial Day weekend. Dion Pride, a dynamic and captivating singer who effortlessly connects with diverse crowds, leaves a lasting impression on audiences of all ages. Dion continues her family's musical legacy while charting her own path. With her remarkable talent as a multi-talented songwriter and instrumentalist, audience members will be mesmerized by Dion Pride's soulful renditions of her father's greatest hits, classic country songs from artists other than Charley and Dion admired and Dion's own compositions. This in-person event promises an unforgettable evening filled with nostalgia and incredible music. DJ AM Flashback will get things started when doors open at 3 p.m., a great time to browse the grounds and patronize the vendors. The Cramer Brothers Band will also perform from 6 p.m. The Pennsylvania-based Cramer Brothers Band has opened shows for many major country artists, including Merle Haggard, George Jones, George Strait, Willie Nelson and Gene Watson. They are also the backing band of choice for second generation legends such as Marty Haggard, Dion Pride and Georgette Jones. The Dions show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling Darlene at (570) 209-1849 or by logging on to Eventbrite.com And dionpride.com. Interested sellers can call Bonnie at (570) 250-0840. Proceeds from A Tribute to Charley Pride benefit the Kiwanis Club of Sullivan County.

