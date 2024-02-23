Kangana Ranaut believes Oppenheimer looked like a typical rishi, munis | Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut has a few words for American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. The actor took to her X account to share that she felt how Oppenheimer's body looks exactly like Rishi's, munis. (Also Read: Vikas Bahl gives update on Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen 2; says sequel is coming soon) Kangana Ranaut wrote about Oppenheimer's physical appearance.

What Kangana said

His body resembles the typical description of Rishi/muni bodies in our scriptures, this is true as a thinker and intellectual, your body begins to shrink or have very little importance to you, just like your food and possessions material/social life your mental absence from the physical world and your passionate engagement with other worlds (in Oppenheimer's case, the cosmic and atomic worlds) are beginning to reflect in your appearance, Kangana wrote on an shared a photo of the physicist standing shirtless in shorts and smoking a pipe.

Kangana's opinion on Oppenheimer

The physicist's life was the subject of the Academy Award-nominated film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. Actor Cillian Murphy was seen essaying the father of the atomic bomb in the film, a performance which recently won him the BAFTA and Golden Globe awards for best actor. He is also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Earlier, Kangana had shared her review of Oppenheimer with fans when the film released last year in July. She said her favorite part of the film was the reference to the Bhagavad Gita. She said in Hindi: “It’s the story of a Jewish physicist who made an atomic bomb during World War II for America. They think he's left-wing. He is a deeply political person. While the Americans think he might be an agent of the Soviet Union and view him as anti-national, they end up creating nuclear power to prove them wrong. But in the midst of this, his humanity rises and challenges him, leading to conflict. This is the theme of the film. My favorite part is the reference to Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Lord Vishnu when he channels his inner Vishnu, she added.

