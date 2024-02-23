Entertainment
Actress Judith Godrché urges French film industry to confront sexual abuse | France
Judith Godrché urged the French film industry to break its silence on sexual abuse in an unprecedented speech at the country's most prestigious awards ceremony on Friday evening.
Godrche, who says she was groomed and raped as a teenager by a renowned director, received a standing ovation as she took the stage at the Césars, the French equivalent of the Oscars.
Visibly nervous, she told the audience as she spoke to them face to face, eye to eye and urged them to speak out against violent and powerful men in the film world, even if it meant risking their careers.
For some time now, the news has been around; the image of our idealized fathers has been damaged, power seems to be wavering. Is it possible that we can face the truth, take our responsibilities, be actors in a world called into question? she says.
I know it's scary: losing grants, losing roles, losing your job. I'm scared too. I left school at 15, I don't have a high school diploma, nothing. It would be complicated to be blacklisted for everything. It wouldn't be fun.
She added: Silence has been my driving force for 30 years. Why allow this art that we love so much, this art that binds us, to serve as a cover for the illicit trafficking of young girls? It's in your hands. We are in the spotlight at the dawn of a new day. We can decide that men accused of rape should not be allowed to take the lead at the movies.
The world is watching us, we are lucky to live in a country where it seems that freedom exists. So, with the same moral strength we use to create, let us have the courage to say out loud what we silently know.
Let's not play heroines on screen only to find ourselves hidden in the woods in real life; let's not play revolutionary or humanist heroes, only to wake up in the morning knowing that a director has abused a young actress and say nothing.
Allowing Godrché to address the César audience is the first time that the French film industry has taken such a stance against allegations of sexual abuse. The #MeToo movement, launched in 2017 when Hollywood director Harvey Weinstein was accused and then convicted of sexual abuse and rape, has slowly progressed in France.
Women who come forward with stories of past sexual abuse, including rape, have often faced retaliation. In December, French President Emmanuel Macron defended actor Grard Depardieu, who faces multiple allegations of sexual assault and one of rape, suggesting he had been the victim of a witch hunt. Depardieu denied the allegations.
Godrche, 51, has accused directors Benot Jacquot and Jacques Doillon, the former partner of the late singer and actress Jane Birkin, of rape and sexual assault when she was a teenager.
She claims that Jacquot, an acclaimed arthouse director, groomed her in full view of the French film industry and journalists when they became a couple after casting her in his film The Beggars of 1987. At the time, she was 14 and he was 39.
The actor also accused Doillon of asking her to perform 45 takes of an unscripted sex scene with him when she was 15 during the filming of his 1989 film The 15-Year-Old Girl.
After Godrché told her story in the French press, other actors came forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment.
Jacquot denied the accusations and claimed that all sexual relations were consensual. Doillon also denied the accusations, calling them lies.
In 2018, after the launch of #MeToo across the Atlantic, 99 prominent French women, including cinema legend Catherine Deneuve, signed a letter accusing the campaign of intolerance and puritanism and defending the right of men to flirt with someone. one repeatedly, even when it is unwelcome.
Two years later, actor Adle Haenel left the 2020 César ceremony to protest against Roman Polanski, still wanted in the United States for raping a 13-year-old girl, who was awarded the best director award .
Last year, a row erupted after the César jury established an all-male list of nominations for the best director award and only one film directed by a woman was nominated in the best film category.
Godrché ended his speech by telling the audience: “You have to be wary of little girls. They hit the bottom of the pool, bumped and injured, but bounced back and dreamed of a possible revolution, eliciting applause and a second ovation.
