Issa Rae and Angelica Ross Talk Change in Hollywood at Time Dinner

NEW YORK Where spaces didn't exist for Issa Rae and Angelica Ross to thrive, they created them.

Time magazine's Impact Dinner celebrated Thursday's award winners The closest issue, spotlighting 18 Black leaders who have implemented initiatives to close the racial wealth gap, from the “Insecure” actress and founder of production company Hoorae to the “Pose” star and CEO of TransTech .

“To be on the cover and then read all of your guys' stories, I was like, 'Why did they put me on the cover?'” Rae joked while taking the mic over dinner. “I got a few texts from my cousins ​​like, 'How are you closing the family wealth gap?'”

To kick off the evening, a DJ played hits that spoke to the audience: “Into You” by Tamia, “Wild Thoughts” by Rihanna, “Independent Women” by Destiny's Child and “Cant Leave Em Alone” by Ciara, to name but a few. than them. .

The music selection paired with soul food, Tarana Burke and Rae fangirling and Pinky Cole, Arian Simone and Luvvie Ajayi Jones posing for a Delta Sigma Theta photo meant the evening was meant to connect guests on the history and future of Black.

A collective of “mmms” and “yeahs!” ” rang throughout the dinner as honorees, including Rae, Ross, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James, discussed the struggle for them to create equity positions for Black people and recent attacks on diversity and inclusion from Washington to Hollywood. .

Rae shared her childhood mindset that pushed her to seek a greater purpose. “When I was younger, I had the audacity to think I could change the world,” she said, as the audience collectively responded, “You did it!”

“In my defense, I was new to this. So many of the problems I was hearing about about poverty, war, homelessness, hunger, racism, sexism seemed so easy to solve. I was like: 'People just have to do each other better.' If enough people want to change something, it will change,” the “Barbie” star said.

Rae admitted that as she got older, she “became more cynical” about how she could make a difference because “the idea of ​​changing the world is so intimidating.”

Instead, she focused on herself, her community, and one building block at a time. This ultimately led the actress and producer to invest more in Black talent with her production company, independent music label Raedio, hair care brand Sienna Naturals and more.

In her Time profileRae criticized aging Hollywood executives who moved away from promoting diversity and inclusion in 2020 after the country's racial reckoning following the killing of George Floyd.

“There's a bitterness like: Who suffers from your removal? People of color always do it,” she said. “Now these conglomerate executives are also making decisions about Hollywood. You are not creative people. Stick to money. The people who take risks are on platforms like TikTok: that's what that attracts the attention of young people. So you are killing your own industry.”

What gives Rae “hope” today, she said at Thursday's dinner, is seeing other changemakers start small and focus on their immediate surroundings until so that they can develop.

Related:Issa Rae says Hollywood needs accountability. Here's why show diversity is so important

Angelica Ross supports Issa Rae's desire for change in Hollywood

Ross took a moment during his speech to pay a special tribute to Rae. “I see you,” she said.

“And believe me, I understand firsthand Hollywood's reluctance to fully embrace our narratives,” she added, making a joke about prolific producer Ryan Murphy allegedly ghosting her after a 2020 speech on an “American Horror Story” season spotlighting black women. “Your resilience has inspired me so much.”

The transgender activist then explained how everyone benefits from her technology education program for LGBTQ+ youth. “When you design solutions for the most marginalized among us, society as a whole will reap the benefits,” she said.

“The path I’ve taken has taken everything of me, my time, a few tears, my resilience,” Ross said. “And I would gladly sacrifice all of that again, knowing that it is important to break free from the oppressive chains of the system that seeks to devalue us, to remind us that our black bodies are expendable.”

She added, “But here's the thing? My life's mission is to empower every individual, especially those in the black and brown, queer and trans communities.”

Time Woman of the Year:Greta Gerwig says 'Barbie' movie success 'wasn't guaranteed'