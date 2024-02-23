Allie X – John and Jonathan (STORYTIME!) – Entertainment Talk





Oooo, I'm literally saving this one years! I wanted to share with my fellow pop girlies who appreciate this stuff. In 2018, I was able to attend Allie X's intimate show at Soho House, as well as her tour at the Bowery Ballroom. At the time, me and my partner of 5 years had broken up, but we were still hanging out trying to salvage something since we shared tons of friends and the NYC scene is actually pretty small (you still see people that you know). I was a HUGE fan of hers and especially Super Sunset because it really helped me deal with the breakup. She was on tour with another artist (I can't remember the name), so after her set she was meeting fans at the merch table, signing things, taking selfies, etc. We waited in line and after meeting her she asked our names. “John and Jonathan,” I said. A very common reaction when we introduce ourselves, she laughed at the similarity of our names, joking “maybe one day I'll write a song called John and Jonathan!” Without thinking, Jonathan and I reconciled during the pandemic, got back together, and in 2021 he interviewed her for her job (he's a copywriter, focused on entertainment and celebrities). He asked her if she remembered our interaction and the joke that we had similar names, and she started singing on the spot over Zoom “John and Jonathan are in town, are they coming up, is -are they coming down?” Again, without much thought, Jonathan posted on IG stories once his article was live, mentioning the verse. She sent him a message shortly after, asking him to take it down. “I think it will be on the next album.” Officially shaken. A few years passed, and we occasionally joked/speculated about its release (especially as GWNF singles started to come out), fully expecting it to be cut. And then one morning I saw a thread here – the entire Girl With No Face had been leaked. I started scouring the internet for more information and found the tracklist on ATRL. Track 4. John and Jonathan. I gasped, I screamed, I woke Jonathan up and we both freaked out. We were sent a link through their PR a few months later, and ever since, we've been listening to our theme song as we prepare to go “to town.” It's been a really fun ride these past few months, and the song is a bop that, as she says, captures the life of us “Manhattan gays.” We met her for coffee the other day so Jonathan could interview her for InStyle, read below! https://www.instyle.com/allie-x-john-and-jonathan-lyrics-explained-8599180

