'Top Gun' Actor Sues Paramount Over 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene





Barry Tubb feels the need to plead. Tubb, who played naval aviator Henry Wolfman Ruth in the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, is suing Paramount Pictures over its unauthorized use of his likeness in the 2022 franchise sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. In the sequel, Tubb appears in a photograph from the fictional Top Gun class of 1986 which reveals that Maverick's protagonist, Bradley Rooster Bradshaw (Miles Teller), is the son of the late Nick Goose Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) from the first film. Tubb says Paramount's use of his image in this scene is essential in a way that is not incidental. However, the production company neither consulted nor compensated him. According to the complaint, filed Feb. 21 in California's Central District Court and reviewed by The Times, the plaintiff never agreed to Paramount using his image, likeness and/or identity in the film Top Gun: Maverick. Paramount's conduct is therefore misleading and deceptive by falsely and fraudulently representing that Plaintiff is in any way affiliated with Top Gun: Maverick; was hired to star in Top Gun: Maverick; or has been hired to promote, advertise, market or endorse Top Gun: Maverick on behalf of Paramount. By intentionally misappropriating[ing] Like Tubbs, Paramount completely deprived the plaintiff of the right and ability to negotiate the price for the use of his image or, ultimately, to say no to its use, the suit says. The complaint added that at the time of the original film's release, sequels to the film were virtually non-existent. This means that no further action was envisaged by either the plaintiff or Paramount when the contract between them was concluded on June 5, 1985. According to Tubb, the photo featured in the sequel is actually an edited version of a behind-the-scenes photo of the original cast, thereby negating any copyright claims. Nonetheless, Paramount used it for self-serving commercial purposes and its own business interests, according to court documents, characterizing the company as a shameless, chronic and habitual infringer. They also suggested, on information and belief, that other actors had been consulted about similar appearances before the film's release. Tubb is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages that his attorneys say should amount to no less than $75,000 and is demanding a jury trial. Fox News reported that Tubb was not interested in making a public statement; his lawyers said Tubb believed the lawsuit and exhibits spoke in his favor. He is disappointed that it has had to come to this, but he hopes the legal process will produce a just result. Earlier this year, Puck reported that a third Top Gun film was in preparation, with the hollywood reporter confirming that Tom Cruise is set to reprise his role as Pete Maverick Mitchell. Top Gun: Maverick, released in May 2022, was nominated for Best Picture at the 2023 Academy Awards and grossed $1.496 billion worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of all time.

