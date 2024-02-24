Entertainment
Hollywood workers will lose their jobs because of OpenAI Sora
Tyler Perry is reassessing where to place his resources amid the rise of OpenAI technology.
The mega-producer said The Hollywood Reporter that its $800 million plans to expand its Atlanta-based studio were put on hold “indefinitely” after seeing the “mind-blowing” capabilities of the artificial intelligence company's text-to-video conversion model, Sora. Perry spent four years planning the expensive expansion of his studio, which would have added 12 background soundstages.
“All of this is currently and indefinitely on hold because of Sora and what I'm seeing,” Perry said. “I had learned over the last year that this was going to happen, but I had no idea until I recently saw the demonstrations of what it can do. This shocks me. Being told he can do all these things is one thing, but seeing his abilities was mind-blowing.
According to Perry, Sora can allow productions to avoid filming in multiple locations – or even avoid building practical sets.
“If I wanted to be in the snow in Colorado, it’s by text.” If I wanted to write a scene on the moon, it’s text, and this AI can generate it like nothing,” he said. “If I wanted to have two people in the living room in the mountains, I don't need to build a setting in the mountains, I don't need to put a setting on my land. I can sit in an office and do this with a computer, which shocks me.
Perry's direct experience with AI goes beyond just watching a demo. He said he “just used AI in two soon-to-be-announced films” and that the technology saved “hours” on aging makeup alone.
While Perry says he “feels absolutely no pressure to use” AI, he expressed concern about what could happen to Hollywood as a whole – particularly with workers at the bottom of the ladder.
“It worries me so much for all the people in the company,” Perry said. “Because as I watched it, I immediately started thinking about everyone in the industry who would be affected by this, including actors, grip, electrical, transportation, sound and editors, and looking at this, I think it will touch every corner of our industry.
“I am very, very concerned that in the near future many jobs are going to be lost,” he continued. “I really feel that very strongly.”
Perry, who has an overall deal with Netflix, called for a [deck]“, an industry-wide approach” to strategizing on the best uses of AI, particularly in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.
“It can’t be one union fighting every contract every two or three years. I think everyone needs to be involved in how we protect the future of our industry because it is changing rapidly, before our eyes,” Perry said. “If you look at the situation across the world, how it's changing so quickly, I hope there's a whole-of-government approach to help everyone be able to continue. I believe now is the time to mobilize one voice to help save and protect individuals in our industry. I think the only way to move forward in this area is to bring together one voice, not only in Hollywood and this industry, but also in Congress. »
