Power Couples: Society Ranks Most Influential Entertainment Celebrity Couples





While not all celebrities use their social media to sell products, Australia's online casino guide Best AUCasino Casino Sites examined the Instagram profiles of the most powerful celebrity couples to determine their potential earning power. With over 431 million followers between them, Timothé Chalamet and its new pressure Kylie Jenner were considered potentially the most influential. Indeed, People recently said that a single post from Kylie was equivalent to $1 million in traditional advertising. Coming second was Dwayne The Rock Johnson and his wife since 2019, Lauren Hashian. They have a total of some 397.4 million followers. However, like in the gym, The Rock does the heavy lifting here. The wrestler turned movie star puts his many entrepreneurial ventures on the line on social media, including his Zoa line of energy drinks. He could potentially earn up to $830,000 per sponsored post, the website says. Third place belongs to the newly announced couple Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr.. With a total of 381.9 million followers, Kim is the big draw; she could earn a maximum of $777,700 per sponsored post, while professional athlete Odell could earn up to $76,200. Fourth place went to Zendaya And Tom Holland. They have a total of more than 251 million followers, of which 184.8 million belong to him. The Dune franchise star could earn $461,600 per post “if she wanted to,” the site says. Her Spider-Man co-star boyfriend has an on-again, off-again relationship with social media, although he currently has around 66.2 million followers. Kevin Hart and wife Eniko rounds out the top five with 183.5 million total followers. Hart reportedly earns up to $452,000 per sponsored post, the site says. Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company. Copyright 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

