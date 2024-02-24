VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITES NOW





It's that time of the year again when you, the fans, get to decide which of the talents from Bollywood, TV, OTT and social media deserve accolades and awards. BollywoodLife.com is back with the latest edition of BL Prize 2024.

Discover the nominees for the BL Awards 2024 Best Film (Bollywood)

Animal, Jawan, Pathaan, 12th Failure, Sam Bahadur, RARKPK Best Film (OTT)

Bandaa, Lost, The Archies, Bloody Daddy, Mission Majnu, Gulmohar, Apurva Most Popular Web Series

Jubilee, Guns & Gulaabs, The Railway Men, Farzi, The Night Manager, Scoop, The Freelancer Best Actor (Bollywood)

Ranbir Kapoor (Animal), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur), Vikrant Massey (12th Failure), Ranveer Singh (RARKPK), Sunny Deol (Gadar 2) Best Actor – Hindi – Movies (OTT)

Manoj Bajpayee (Bandaa), Shahid Kapoor (Bloody Daddy), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Haddi), Jaideep Ahlawat (Jaane Jaan), Jackie Shroff (Mast Mein Rehne Ka), Sunny Kaushal (Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga) Best Actor – Hindi – Web-series (OTT)

Shahid Kapoor (Farzi), Aparshakti Khurana (Jubilee), Abhay Deol (Trial by Fire), Kay Kay Menon (The Railway Workers), Rajkummar Rao (Guns & Gulaabs), Best Actress (Bollywood)

Alia Bhatt (RARKPK), Deepika Padukone (Pathaan), Sara Ali Khan (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke), Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha), Shraddha Kapoor (Tu Jhoothi ​​​​Main Makkar), Taapsee Pannu (Dunki) Best Actress – Hindi – Movies (OTT)

Yami Gautam (Lost), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan), Ananya Pandey (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan), Tara Sutaria (Apurva), Sanya Malhotra (Kathal), Mrunal Thakur (Lust Stories 2) Best Actress – Hindi – Web Series

Tabu (Khufiya), Wamiqa Gabbi (Jubilee), Karishma Tanna (Scoop), Dimple Kapadia (Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo), Kajol (The Trial), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made In Heaven 2) Best Director (Bollywood)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal), Rajkumar Hirani (Dunki), Atlee (Jawan), Karan Johar (RARKPK), Meghna Gulzar (Sam Bahadur), Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th failure) Best Director – Hindi – Web Series

Raj & DK (Guns & Gulaabs), Raj & DK (Farzi), Konkona Sen Sharma (Lust Stories 2), Hansal Mehta (Scoop), Jubilee (Vikramaditya Motwane), Vishal Bharadwaj (Khufiya) Best Supporting Actor/Actress (Bollywood)

Vicky Kaushal (Dunki), Bassi (Tu Jhoothi ​​​​Main Makkar), Tripti Dimri (Animal), Anil Kapoor (Animal), Jaya Bachchan (RARKPK), Yami Gautam (OMG 2) Best Supporting Actor/Actress (OTT)

Anil Kapoor (The Night Manager), Adarsh ​​Gourav (Guns & Gulaabs), Babil Khan (The Railway Men), Barun Sobti (Kohrra), Sidhanth Gupta (Jubilee), Harman Baweja (Scoop) Best song

Chaleya (Jawan), Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), Tere Vaaste (ZHZB), Tum Kya Mile (RARKPK), Lutt Putt Gaya (Dunki), Animal (Satranga) Best Debut (Bollywood)

Avneet Kaur, Alizeh Agnihotri, Rajveer Deol, Shehnaaz Gill, Paloma Dhillon Best Playback Singer

Vishal and Raj Shekhar (Pehle Bhi Main), Arijit Singh (Satranga), Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly), Sonu Nigam (Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se), Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang), Shreya Ghoshal (Tum Kya Mile) Best Actor in a Negative Role (Bollywood)

Bobby Deol (Animal), Manish Wadhwa (Gadar 2), Emraan Hashmi (Tiger 3), John Abraham (Pathaan), Vijay Sethupathi (Jawan) Breakthrough performance of the year

Mohit Raina (Mumbai Diaries 26/11), Sushmita Sen (Taali), Gulshan Devaiah (Guns & Gulaabs), Vijay Varma (Dahaad), Mona Singh (Made In Heaven 2) Best OTT Platform

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, JioCinema, MX Player Best show/film aimed at young people

Campus Beats, The Archies, School of Lies, Adhura, Classe, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Most Popular TV Diva

Rupali Ganguly, Niti Taylor, Pranali Rathod, Aishwarya Sharma, Shivangi Joshi, Tejasswi Prakash Most Popular TV Guy

Harshad Chopda, Shakti Arora, Gaurav Khanna, Kushal Tandon, Karan Kundrra Best TV couple on social media

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma, Niti Taylor and Akash Thapa. Best TV Show

Anupamaa, what is this relationship called, I am sad for some beloved, Katha Ankahee, Kumkum Bhagya, Shiv Shakti Best Actor (TV)

Gaurav Khanna (Anupamaa), Shakti Arora (GHKPM), Adnan Khan (Katha Ankahee), Kushal Tandon (Barsatein), Ram Yashvardhan (Shiv Shakti), Mohit Malik (Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si) Best Actress (TV)

Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa), Pranali Rathod (YRKKH), Anchal Sahu (Parineeti), Aditi Dev Sharma (Katha Ankahee), Shivangi Joshi (Barsatein) Best Reality TV Show Star

Shiv Thakhare, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Archana Gautam, Munawar Faruqi Best First TV Show

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Kavya, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Jhanak, Moon Lagane Jaalne Best On-Screen Jodi on TV

Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly, Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma, Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput Fashionista of the year

Hina Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Jiya Shankar, Tejaswi Prakash, Jennifer Winget Most Loved Real Couple (TV)

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Best performer of the year

Gaurav Khanna, Adnan Khan, Aditi Dev Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, Shakti Arora About BollywoodLife.com Awards 2024 The BollywoodLife Awards 2024 are one-of-a-kind awards, with a jury of celebrities and fans coming together to nominate in various categories and then voting for their favorites in over 50 categories. THE

The esteemed jury includes actors, directors and famous names from the Indian film and television fraternity. This year, the panel includes experts like Seema Pahwa, Ram Madhvani, Palki Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Anand Pandit. Meet the BL Awards 2024 jury here. Masterclass BollywoodLife.com Ahead of the main awards ceremony to be held virtually on March 27, 2024, various sessions with subject matter experts from television, cinema and OTT will guide fans through the journey of wrestling, survival to success in showbiz. This year, fans will witness masterclasses with Mrunal Thakur, Atlee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkumar Hirani and Ananya Panday. Discover the masterclasses here. Watch the BL Awards 2023 winners video here: Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more exciting updates. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

