'Oppenheimer' Actor Cillian Murphy Had His Head Glued After Freak Accident During Filming





Emily Blunt says "every penny" spent on a Christopher Nolan production goes to the screen, so his actors shouldn't expect the most luxurious accommodations while filming. Appearing with his "Oppenheimer" castmates, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" On Thursday, the actress opened up about a freak accident Murphy had during filming. Murphy had lost a lot of weight to play the title character, physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, and was going to sleep hungry, so Blunt wanted to help him feel a little more comfortable. OPPENHEIMER STAR CILLIAN MURPHY REFUSES TO TAKE PHOTOS WITH HIS FANS "I just felt like Cillian needed, probably even more than food, to sleep during this movie. So I got him this really nice pillow," she said. "One night he was really lounging on this pillow and he woke up in the middle of the night. That's what he told me the next day and he went and crawled back into the pillow." "The cool part," Murphy added. "The cool part, I turned it over. And I smashed my head on the nightstand," Blunt continued. "SO [he] came to work, and they had to stick his head in." LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER "I was a little shocked, you know. I slept well," Murphy said with a laugh. "I have this amazing pillow. You know, it was a strange bed, strange table, Bang." The Irish actor said he was waking up early in the morning to start filming anyway, so he called in the film's makeup artist for repairs. "She stuck my head in and covered everything up, and you don't even see it in the movie, I think," Murphy said. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP "Oppenheimer," which received 13 Academy Award nominations, was filmed in several locations. In a previous interview with Fox News Digital, Blunt opened up about living closely with her other co-star, Matt Damon, in real life. WATCH: OPPENHEIMER STARS MATT DAMON AND EMILY BLUNT LIKE LIVING IN THE SAME BUILDING "We have fun dinners. I love living in the same building," she shared. But Blunt admitted there was one thing she and Damon wouldn't do, despite being neighbors. "I've never read lines with Matt Damon, and I never will," Blunt said with a laugh. "I never want your notes or your thoughts," she teased.

