WeHo looks back at Lisa Vanderpumps' PUMP restaurants on their last day in West Hollywood

WEHO TIMES has published a long list of stories about West Hollywood in 2023. One of our biggest stories that made international headlines was the suspension of the liquor license of two high-profile West Hollywood restaurants, partly owned by reality TV star and animal rights activist Lisa Vanderpump. The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) reported that Pump Lounge Restaurant and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar, both located in the heart of WeHo's LGBT Rainbow District, forgot to pay their ABC liquor license fees , which resulted in the temporary suspension of alcohol services. This ultimately forced PUMP to close during Oscar night, although they blamed it on rain.

However, nothing prepared us for the news that Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood gem, PUMP, was closing on July 2, after being on the corner of Santa Monica Blvd and Robertson Blvd for 10 years.

We went to the restaurant on the last day to attend the big farewell celebration. It was a joyful party on the patio with servers breaking into island dance moves, bartenders bending over and doing shots with their customers, and we saw customers enjoying a final meal under the olive trees.

We found these never-before-seen photos from the last day at Pump Restaurant.

The indoor bar was filled with people dancing in any open space they could find while a DJ played dance music.

Lisa Vanderpump made an appearance with her husband and business partner, Ken Todd, later in the evening. Of course, they had a camera crew on hand to film the farewells.

Then, animal rights activists invaded the party later that night. Lisa was seen rushing away from PUMP to Tom Tom restaurant.

Today, the space awaits a new incarnation as Roosterfish, located at 8948 Santa Monica Blvd, on the corner where PUMP Lounge was located for 10 years. Roosterfish may succeed in carving out its own space in WeHo history, but for fans, that space will always be associated with Lisa Vanderpump's Pump restaurant in the heart of WeHo.