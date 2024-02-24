A horror film will be shown on the filming site | Entertainment News





FLEISCHMANNS Director, writer and actor Josh Ruben will present his horror film Werewolves Within at Spillian, his filming location, on Saturday evening February 24. Spillian, described as a historic Catskills mansion, is located at 50 Fleischmanns Heights Road. According to a press release, titled Winter Horrors: Werewolves Within with Josh Ruben and Friends, the event offers an opportunity to embrace the true horrors of winter in an evening dedicated to spookiness. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a themed cocktail accompanied by small bites. At 7 p.m., Ruben and Jean-Michel from Megabrain Comics will spend 30 minutes presenting the film from the house where the horrors occurred. This will be followed by a guided tour and conversation about horror filmmaking and Rubens' first graphic novel, Darla. A question-and-answer session will begin around 8:45 p.m. Those who attend the viewing in costume may be eligible for a reward. Woodstock native Ruben is best known for his feature films Scare Me, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and Werewolves Within, which premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. In 2021, Werewolves won a mid-season award from the Hollywood Critics Association for Best Independent Film. Both films were filmed in the Hudson Valley. Werewolves Within has landed in over 30 top films, including numerous lists of the best films of the year and the best horror films of the year in 2021, alongside major studio horror releases such as A Quiet Place 2 and Titane, winner of the Palme d'Or. Entertainment Weekly highlighted the fabulous and hilarious performances from its lead actors, and Forbes gave the film its #1 pick for Best Horror, making it arguably one of the most fun films of the year. Recently, Vulture ranked Werewolves Within as the highest-rated video game movie on a list of 50 films. In addition to producing, directing and writing, Ruben is also an artist best known for his performances in the Travis Stevens horror film A Wounded Fawn and the improvised comedy series Make Some Noise on Dropout TV. Her debut graphic novel, Darla, a twisted tale inspired by the world of Stephen King and Tales from the Crypt, is available in comic book stores. Visit http://tinyurl.com/2xd2yehp for more information and tickets which cost $35 per person.

