Naruto film in preparation with Destin Daniel Cretton





Narutoone of the most popular manga of all time, is heading to the big screen. Destin Daniel Cretton, who co-wrote and directed the Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringswas asked to write and direct a live-action adaptation of the title for Lionsgate. Cretton will also produce alongside Jeyun Munford through his company Hisako. The duo joins Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Emmy Yu of Arad Productions, who are behind the studio's upcoming video game adaptation. Borderlandsand Jeremy Latcham (Dungeons & Dragons). Created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto was a coming-of-age story centered around an enthusiastic young ninja named Naruto Uzumaki who wants to grow up to become the leader of his ninja village but also has the spirit of a nine-tailed demon fox inside him. The story was serialized in Japan's popular Weekly Shonen Jump from 1999 to 2014, chronicling the character's coming-of-age, friendships, and numerous super-powered ninja battles. In that time, it has become one of the most popular intellectual properties in the world, with more than 250 million copies of the collected volumes sold in more than 60 countries and territories. It also launched several animated series that aired for years on Cartoon Network, Disney XD, Adult Swim and other networks. It was adapted into video game form and continues to be a merchandising juggernaut. Naruto has essentially been building die-hard fans across the world for 25 years. Cretton has Kishimoto's blessing, something bestowed upon him after a visit to Tokyo. “When I heard about Destin's attachment, it was right after watching one of his hit action films, and I thought he would be the perfect director for this film. Naruto“, Kishimoto said in a statement. “After enjoying his other films and understanding that his strong point was creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there was no other director for nature. Upon meeting Destin, I also discovered that he was an open-minded director, willing to accept my input and confident that we would be able to cooperate together in the production process. The adaptation has been in development with Lionsgate since late 2015, and Cretton's onboarding marks a significant step forward toward bringing it to the screen. Adam Fogelson, President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, enthusiastically said: “This manga classic is loved by millions of fans around the world, and Destin has delivered a vision for the film that we believe will excite this enormous audience. fan base as well as those who are new to this film. he. Avi and I have had the pleasure of working together before and I know that by collaborating with Destin and the team on Narutowe are in extraordinary hands. Cretton previously collaborated with Lionsgate on the The glass castle, the 2017 drama he directed with Brie Larson. The studio's James Myers, who oversaw this project, will also oversee Narutoalongside executive Jon Humphrey. Cretton, which has the winner Short term 12 And Just mercy among his credits, is currently developing a sequel to Shang Chi. He last directed several episodes of American born ChineseDisney+'s adaptation of Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel for which he is also executive producer. He is repped by WME and Goodman Genow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/naruto-movie-in-the-works-1235833511/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos