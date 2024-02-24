Ridley Scotts Gladiator Sequel Production Over Budget





Ridley Scott's Very Dear Roman Vacation With on-set accidents, animal abuse complaints and reports that production went way over budget, sources tell Rambling Reporter that Ridley Scott's long-awaited film Gladiator The sequel leaves Paramount executives feeling a bit like Joaquin Phoenix's Emperor Commodus – “terribly upset.” Originally budgeted at $165 million, sources say that figure has ballooned to closer to $310 million. (Paramount insiders insist the net cost of the 49-day shoot was less than $250 million.) “It's a cop-out,” says one source. “It’s not managed.” Strikes represent part of this money; shutdowns starting in July reportedly cost $600,000 a week, a total of about $10 million, until Scott resumed filming in December (although it was reported that he was shooting the cameras during work stoppages, filming extras in crowd scenes in Malta, where he built a Colosseum set). But even before the walkouts, Fortuna clearly disapproved of this sequel, which stars Paul Mescal as the adult Lucius, the young royal from the original who adored Russell Crowe's Maximus. A stunt gone wrong in June sent four crew members to the hospital with non-life-threatening burns. Then, in July, PETA sent an open letter to Scott filled with “whistleblower” reports of horses and monkeys being mistreated on set – reports that sources close to the production deny, noting that the Humane Society was on site during filming. Jon Peters cuts the check for the January 6 barber The owner of the Beverly Hills salon became the insurrectionist Gina Bisignano – who stormed the Capitol on January 6, wearing a Louis Vuitton sweater and Chanel boots, shouting into a bullhorn: “We need gas masks, we need guns, we need strong, angry patriots to help our boys” – has one benefactor: Jon Peters. Rambling Reporter has learned that the reclusive movie impresario — former head of Sony Pictures, former flame of Barbra Streisand and, more recently, self-proclaimed “Trump of Hollywood” — is partially supporting Bisignano's legal defense (after initially pleading guilty to six counts, she withdrew her guilty plea to the obstruction of an official proceeding charge and is scheduled for trial in August). In addition to writing her a check for $10,000 in September (supposedly to “train” her two Brussels griffons), Peters wrote her another check in December, Bisignano told associates, and she confirmed THR that Peters gave him “a large sum” to help him with his cases. Peters, of course, began his rise as a hairstylist before producing films such as A star is born, Flash dance and Michael Keaton Batman photos. His connection to Bisignano seems to stem as much from personal entanglements as from ideological sympathy; she describes herself as a close friend of Peters' fiancée, actress Julia Faye West. Peters did not respond to a request for comment. — Samuel Braslow Fury in Beverly Hills over no-remodel rule You might want to wait for that amazonite quartzite countertop. A Superior Court judge has put a halt to all new home improvement projects — from kitchen remodels to installing multimillion-dollar man caves — throughout Beverly Hills. Judge Curtis A. Kin's decision in December was clearly an attempt to push the affluent city to finally approve new housing for low-income residents, something it has failed to do for several decades. Not surprisingly, the executive order outraged many people in this 5.71-square-mile city. “People are furious that a judge has the right to impose a moratorium on residents on something that is neither their fight nor their fault,” says Aaron Kirman, a resident who represents properties in Los Angeles and appears on CNBC's real estate series. Unable to register. “The reality is that Beverly Hills doesn’t have a lot of land.” Housing advocates dispute this lack of space argument: “There are plenty of places to stay. [low-income housing]” notes Matt Gelfand, attorney for Californians for Homeownership, the group whose lawsuit against the city led to Kin's decision. Beverly Hills is contesting this decision. — Kevin Dollak How the Grill Kept the Big One Standing For anyone dealing with a spouse who doesn't know when to put the bottle down, restaurateur Bob Spivak shares a foolproof strategy, courtesy of legendary bon vivant and world-class alcoholic Jackie Gleason. In Spivak's recent memoir, Saved by a Blonde and a Chicken Pot Pie, the founder of Grill on the Alley says the Great One – as Gleason was nicknamed – would often order “five or six” J&B double scotches “by the time dessert arrived.” But “unbeknownst to Jackie, our bartender and servers had a prior agreement with his wife, dancer Marilyn Taylor. While the first glass was a real double, the second was quarter water, the third glass it was half water and the fifth glass it was water with a little scotch. How sweet! — Julien Sancton This story first appeared in the February 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter review. Click here to subscribe.

