Three hours with the biggest assholes in cinema

About dry herbs begins with the crackle of falling snow and ends with the crunch of parched grass crushed underfoot. In both cases, the rural landscape of Turkey's eastern Anatolia is harsh to the point of harshness, as is the heart of Samet (Deniz Celilolu), a college professor whose discontent manifests through his affiliation with two women.

A repulsive thirty-something whose selfishness is matched only by his deceitfulness, Samet is a conflicted art teacher who is mired in a double disorder of his own making. In Winter sleep Director Nuri Bilge Ceylan's latest opus (in theaters February 23, following an acclaimed run at international festivals last year), it offers a clear window into the conflicted soul of his native country, whose tensions and schisms are subtly evoked throughout the course of this difficult film. , so ultimately rich and enriching, 197 minutes of import of desire, resentment, compromise and self-interest.

Returning from vacation, Samet is greeted warmly at school by student Sevim (Ece Bac), too warmly in fact, with his arm briefly passing around his back, then passing into the crook of his arm, while they speak privately in a conversation. dark corridor. Samet gives Sevim a pocket mirror, tells her to look at it at home and makes her promise not to show it to anyone. The intimacy of the moment is so intense that it is undeniably inappropriate. Transferred from Istanbul who has lived in this enclave for four years, Samet seems to have crossed a line that he does not see and that he does not care about, and when, shortly after, his friend military commander remarks: You are still hanging around with the bad. the people, the involvement and the quick look on Samets' face are hard to miss.

To emphasize the point, Samet is later chastised by a student for always appealing to Sevim and her friends, and a colleague calls her your Sevim. This latest comment follows the Student Affairs Administration's search, during which a love letter written by Sevim about Samet was found in her bag. Samet downplays this innocent gesture that flatters his ego and yet, when Sevim comes to collect the letter, embarrassed tears on his face, Samet downplays its importance and then lies that he destroyed it.

This is only the first in a long series of untruths uttered by the educator, and it fails cruelly; Sevim doesn't believe him, and a few days later, he and his roommate and fellow teacher Kenan (Musab Ekici) are summoned to the office of the director of education, who informs them that they have been accused by students of inappropriate behavior . Despite their shock and outrage, they are denied any details about the accusations, thus pitting them against their new manager Bekir (Onur Berk Arslanolu) and motivating an enraged Samet to lash out at Sevim, whom he naturally assumes to be the culprit.

At the same time, Samet begins a relationship with Nuray (Merve Dizdar), a teacher from another school who lost a leg in a terrorist attack. Although Nuray has considered leaving this middle-of-nowhere community to settle in Istanbul, where the hapless Samet dreams of moving when his term ends, she remains committed to her current mission. With wide eyes that convey genuine toughness and, behind them, anger and sorrow over her disabled condition (which has marked her as a social outcast), Nuray is a woman seemingly caught between freedom and dependence. Initially disinterested in her, Samet introduces Nuray to Kenan. In doing so, however, he reveals himself to be jealous of their instant connection and slowly works to curry favor with Nuray through backdoor means.

All of this unfolds in Ceylon's signature style, full of long, dialogue-rich scenes between a handful of individuals in comfortable interiors or vast outdoor spaces. Long conversations revolve around many topics, so characters' thoughts and intentions are suggested rather than outright stated. About dry herbs is the rare film to deserve the term novelist, its writing dense even if its plot remains sparse, and its personal and environmental details clear and evocative. From the harsh wind of the plains where Samet and Kenan frequently hang out (and Kenan collects water from melting snow on a rock), to the cold of a cramped house owned by older Vahit (Yksel Aksu), who entertains his guests with whiskey, the director captures the rawness of this inhospitable place and, more urgently, what it feels like to inhabit it, including the various social and professional customs and dynamics that govern one's daily life.

At more than three hours, About dry herbs is a calm and patient epic into which we sink comfortably, even if Samet continues to prove to be a bit of an asshole. Conspiring to sneakily win Nuray over Kenan, it presents itself as an inherently selfish notion of mana that Nuray herself articulates during a long argument in which she proclaims that changing the world (and her position in it) only comes only active engagement with it, not change. the passive intellectual apathy that Samet defends. Furthermore, he is a thug who toys with women's affections, demanding things from them that he has no desire to reciprocate in kind. As Celilolu plays him superbly, he is something of an unsympathetic guy. However, the film refuses to unduly moralize, content to trace his often unpleasant actions and the effect they have on Kenan and Nuray, the latter played by Dizdar with a complexity of emotion that rightly earned him the best actress award. years Cannes Film Festival.

Ceylan dramatizes its protagonists' shifting allegiances and perspectives via over-the-shoulder POV compositions, as well as masterful shots that tellingly juxtapose them against their bitter surroundings. The director avoids showy flourishes; his Spartan style is clearly in tune with the invisible currents that circulate between these men and women, complicating their days and their nights, their presents and their futures. When the ice melts and the sun appears, Samet is desperate for connection with the world and others, and yet too self-centered to create such connections, leaving him, like so many of his compatriots, in a permanent void, as alone and dried up. like the barren grass of the hills on which he tramples.