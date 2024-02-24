French actor Godrèche denounces sexual abuse in the film industry during the César ceremony





The annual French film awards ceremony took a somber turn Friday with a standing ovation for actress Judith Godrèche who spoke out against sexual violence in the film industry.

“Why accept that this art that we love so much, this art that unites us, serves as a cover for illicit trafficking in young women?” Godrèche declared during the 49th Cesar ceremony. Police opened an investigation earlier this month after Godrèche filed a complaint of sexual violence against French director Benoit Jacquot, 77, with whom she had a relationship in the late 1980s when she was a minor. Reuters was unable to reach Jacquot for comment. He told Le Monde newspaper that his first sexual relationship with Godrèche took place after her 15th birthday, the legal age of consent in France. Godrèche told French media that she was 14 years old. In his interview with Le Monde, Jacquot, who is 25 years older than Godrèche, denied any violence against him. The left-wing union CGT Spectacle organized a demonstration in front of the Salle des César. “Judith Godrèche had the courage to speak about her story (…) of the sexual violence that so many women have suffered in the professional environment,” declared the CGT. Learn moreA wind of revolt blows over French cinema in the late assessment of #MeToo Culture Minister Rachida Dati, one of the first to stand up after Godrèche's remarks, said this week that the French film industry was only beginning to become aware of a “collective blindness that has lasted for years” concerning sexual violence in French cinema. She told Film Français that art was not an excuse for crime. “We are not talking about art, but about child abuse,” she said. Godreche, who starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in 1998's “The Man in the Iron Mask,” had a breakout role in a 1986 Jacquot film. These allegations come just weeks after Gérard Depardieu was criticized for making obscene comments about women on a television show. The actor has been at the center of accusations of sexual violence in recent years. He has denied any wrongdoing. (Reuters)

