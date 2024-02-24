Hollywood Musicians Represented by AFM Reach Agreement with AMPTP





Hollywood musicians have reached a tentative deal with major entertainment companies after a month of negotiations. The American Federation of Musicians, which represents some 3,000 instrumentalists working in the film and television industry, announced Friday that its bargaining committee had unanimously recommended new union-negotiated film and television contracts and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The agreement in principle will concern musicians who record music for films and television series and who occasionally appear on screen in musical scenes. The deal is a major victory for musicians who have long been undercompensated for their work in the digital age, Tino Gagliardi, AFM international president and chief negotiator, said in a statement. The union said terms of the proposed three-year contract, which expired in November and was extended for six months, will be disclosed after members vote. “We achieved historic advancements in streaming residuals, established critical safeguards against the misuse of AI, secured significant pay increases, and made other important improvements,” Gagliardi added. This agreement represents a watershed moment for the artists who create the soundtracks for countless film and television productions. The deal was reached just over a week before the alliance embarked on a new round of contract negotiations with IATSE and the Teamsters, two unions representing Hollywood crew members. On March 4, all eyes will be on the crew as workers at the bottom negotiate for higher wages and job protections following overlapping strikes by writers and actors, which left thousands of IATSE members out of work. Gagliardi on Friday thanked the writers, actors and crew unions for their support, which he hailed as another powerful reminder that when we stand together in the labor movement, we can achieve great things. Representatives for AMPTP did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Marc Sazer, a Los Angeles violinist currently vice president of AFM Local 47, praised the musicians themselves for banding together and transforming their community into something much more cohesive than it never was. One of the AFM's top priorities heading into contract negotiations was establishing a residual payment system for Hollywood musicians working for streaming platforms, a system that did not previously exist. Sazer and his fellow Hollywood musicians plan to celebrate this weekend at a Studio City bar called Residuals.

