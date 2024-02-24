Council postpones decision on Milton entertainment complex





GEORGETOWN — As Sussex County Council and business leaders discussed a proposed entertainment complex in Milton on Tuesday, a picture of foresight and adequacy emerged. However, once dozens of the project's neighbors spoke out, the opposite view emerged. Thus, the conflicting visions of the installation – at Del. 1 and Del. 16 — led the county board to postpone a decision on a zoning change that would make the location possible. Currently, the nearly 65-acre parcel is zoned AG-1, primarily used for agricultural or residential purposes. The applicant – identified only by the legal representation of David Hutt and the business name of Ocean One Holdings LLC – is seeking to change the zoning to C-3, or intensive commercial use. The county Planning and Zoning Commission has already approved the change. The initiative returned to council for final approval this week, but members voted unanimously to table it for now, following comments of support and opposition. One supporter, Karen Falk, director of the Milton Chamber of Commerce, described the complex as being “miles away from our historic downtown and neighboring…an already existing commercial property.” Rep. Stell Parker Selby, D-Milton, also filed a letter of support. Dated January 2, it states that overdevelopment is one of the reasons she ran for office: “So when I see a project like this that aims for smart growth with both security and economy in mind, I'm happy to support it. » Rep. Selby also noted that road improvements underway at the intersection will ensure that future communities will have upgraded roads to accommodate increased traffic. The Hudson family, who work in the construction industry, also supported the establishment in a letter. But local resident Jack Bucchioni disagreed. “These letters have no value as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “These letters, none of them, are closer to this project than I am.” Several others joined Mr. Bucchioni in questioning the need for this development in light of rapid growth elsewhere. “I am opposed to the urge to fill every piece of empty green property with commercial (or residential) development because it ruins the wonderful atmosphere we enjoy as citizens of Sussex County,” wrote Katherine Benny of Milton in a comment submitted to the council. John Fitzhugh, also from Milton, shares the same sentiment. “Currently, there are shopping and entertainment opportunities in Lewes and Rehoboth. Further development of the small rural community for which we purchased our home would be detrimental,” he said. The county's comprehensive plan identifies the parcel as part of a growth area and development is planned. The road improvements – part of a $30 million project – are expected to be completed in 2025.

