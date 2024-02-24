Entertainment
The actor calls on the French film industry to confront sexual abuse during the César ceremony live 104.5 WOKV
PARIS — (AP) French actress Judith Godrché called on the French film industry to face the truth about sexual violence and physical abuse during a live broadcast Friday of the César ceremony, the French version of Oscars.
We can decide that the men accused of rape no longer run (French) cinema,” Godrché said.
Godrche was asked to speak about sexual violence at the ceremony after actors claimed they were teenage victims of sexual abuse at the hands of directors decades older than them, highlighting the disgusting underbelly of the country's industry.
Is it possible that we are capable of facing the truth? Godrché said in an emotional speech to a silent audience.
With the same moral strength we use to be creative, let us have the courage to say out loud what we silently know, she said, and later added: “The power seems to be wavering.
The audience remained silent until the end of his performance, then burst into thunderous applause accompanied by a standing ovation.
His speech comes as French cinema is expected shine next month at the Oscars ceremony with Justine Triet courtroom drama” Anatomy of a fall“.
Triet on Friday became the second director in the 49-year history of the Césars to win the award for best director for Anatomy of a Fall, which also won the award for best film, original screenplay, actress for Sandra Huller, actor in a supporting role and editing.
Godrché, 51, is well known to French film buffs. She recently accused two directors of rape and sexual abuse when she was a teenager. She officially filed a complaint at the beginning of the month, the Paris prosecutor's office said.
She accuses director Benot Jacquot, with whom she had a six-year relationship that began when she was 14, of rape and physical violence. Jacquot, a prominent director in France, is 25 years his senior.
She also accuses another director, Jacques Doillon, of sexual abuse while he was making a film when she was 15 years old. Doillon is 28 years older than her.
Jacquot and Doillon have denied these allegations.
Speaking on France Inter radio earlier this month, Godrche said she was never attracted to Jacquot, but ended up with him, in his bed, and was his little wife. Godrché and Jacquot met in 1986 on the set of his film Les Mendiants.
I was indoctrinated, it was like I had joined a cult, she says. The relationship was marred by violence, confinement and control, she said.
A few hours before the ceremony, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati criticized French cinema for having collectively turned a blind eye to sexual violence for decades. She praised Godrèche's courage to speak out and share his traumatic experience.
Judith Godrché spoke of her pain in simple terms, Dati said. “She said: I was a child. We saw everything and no one said anything,” declared the Minister of Culture in an interview with Le Film français magazine. She added: “This should be the start of a profound rethinking of French cinema.”
There is no impunity in the name of art, Dati said. Creative freedom is total, but we are not talking here about art, but about a crime against a child, she added. Having sexual relations with a child under 15 is a crime.
Godrche had already spoken about his relationship with Jacquot, without naming him, in an autobiographical television program entitled Icône du cinéma français, released in December.
She was one of the actors who spoke out in 2017 against the American producer. Harvey Weinstein amid the #MeToo movement, accusing her of sexual assault when she was 24.
Jacquot told the newspaper Le Monde that he did not feel directly concerned by the accusations of Godrché, with whom he said he had fallen in love at the time. He denied any abuse of authority.
In a statement to international news agency Agence France-Presse, Doillon said just cause does not justify arbitrary denunciations, false accusations and lies.
Following Godrché's accusations, other women decided to speak out.
Isild Le Besco, 41, accused Jacquot of psychological and physical abuse in a relationship with him that began when she was 16 and he was 52. She also accused Doillon of casting someone else for a role she was supposed to get because she refused his sexual advances.
Another actress, Anna Mouglalis, 45, accused Doillon of sexual assault in 2011.
The French film industry has previously been shaken by accusations of sexual misconduct against actor Grard Depardieu.
In 2020, demonstrations by women's rights activists were staged during the César ceremony, director Roman Polanski having won, in absentia, the prize for best director. Actor Adle Haenel, who denounced alleged sexual assaults committed by another French director in the early 2000s when she was 15, got up and left the room.
Polanski remains wanted in the United States decades after being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977.
___
Surk reported from Nice, France
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wokv.com/entertainment/actor-calls-french/SUWOLLJPX6WCWMXZC7DYJ3LTHY/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal will face off in the United States this summer
- The actor calls on the French film industry to confront sexual abuse during the César ceremony live 104.5 WOKV
- Tomokazu Harimoto's Gear | Racket & Rubbers
- Brian Walsh wins CAA heptathlon championship in record-breaking fashion
- Improving the economy: How tech startups are impacting Colorado's business ecosystem
- An earthquake strikes Ahechi Prefecture in the Xinjiang region
- PTI files complaint in Supreme Court over fraud in Pakistan elections | World News
- Extracurricular investment will pay off
- New Indonesian copyright regulations require platforms to pay media companies for their content
- Council postpones decision on Milton entertainment complex
- Wall Street clings to modest gains, marks another winning week
- Musk said Google secured swift action to correct Gemini's racial and gender biases