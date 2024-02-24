The Creator Director Talks Shaking Up Hollywood Visual Effects

By Emma SaundersEntertainment journalist

Getty Images

Hollywood director Gareth Edwards has always done things differently. Today, his latest film has all the technical managers in Tinseltown talking.

Best known for blockbusters such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and Godzilla (2014), and now rumor has it he will direct the next Jurassic Park moviehis sci-fi action film The Creator is up for best special effects and best sound at the Oscars next month.

The film sees John David Washington play Joshua, a former special forces agent, as a future war rages between humans and artificial intelligence (AI). The film also stars Gemma Chan and Alison Janney.

Speaking to BBC Click's Spencer Kelly, Edwards said: “I used to jokingly refer to the style of the film. [as] if Terrence Malik had slept with James Cameron and had a baby… that was the ultimate benchmark of what this movie was trying to do!”

Its impressive visuals – check out this massive military spaceship called The Nomad – were widely praised, especially since the film had a budget of around $80 million (63 million), a third of what a movie would usually cost. movie rich in special effects like this.

Oren Soffer, 20th century, ILM

The Creator was released in the UK in September and is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

Working with pioneering studio Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), founded in 1975 to create visual effects for Star Wars, British-born Edwards took inspiration from his first film Monsters (2010), an independent film made with a small budget. with a small team.

Most major films meticulously plan and construct elaborate sets before shooting the majority of their special effects on a blue/green screen, which is extremely expensive.

But Edwards changed things up, shooting on location in countries like Cambodia and Thailand, then adding the special effects later.

Referring to Monsters, which had a crew of just six and also filmed on location, Edwards says: “[I was] I'm trying to get back to the positive aspects of a guerrilla film.

“It's a much more efficient, exciting and interesting process. If you go to a place that looks like the scene and… if the crew is small enough, it costs less to fly anywhere. where in the world to build a plane together.

“Whatever best place in the world we could find for that scene, we were going to shoot it there, knowing that after the computer we can change things.

Oren Soffer, 20th century, ILM

Locations included in Tibet, Cambodia, Vietnam and Japan

“And [it] it already looks good before handing it off to the visual effects company.

Working this way has been made easier thanks to recent technological advances, Edwards says.

“We tried to keep everything small and what made that happen, which couldn't have happened five years ago, was that the camera technology had become really good.”

A Sony FX3 camera was the tool of choice: “It's very cheap and small, I could just move around with the camera. It was a huge and liberating thing.”

Getty Images

Andrew Roberts also worked on another Oscar-nominated film, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

The careful choice of locations also helped reduce the budget.

“It feels bigger than your average movie because every location is an Instagram destination,” Edwards told Kelly.

A significant portion of The Creator was filmed in Thailand because “the money goes a lot further there”.

But creating a film this way requires a lot of trust from the visual effects company, which comes in at the end of the project.

Edwards explains that he showed early stages of the scenes to ILM so that any misunderstandings could be quickly resolved.

Getty Images

The British actress plays Maya in The Creator, who aligns herself with the robots they saved and raised when she was little

Filming on location was also a benefit for the actors.

Londoner Andrew Roberts was the special effects supervisor on the set of the film.

“It's great to have something real that the visual effects artists can draw on, and also for the actors to be in a space where there's something real that can inform their emotion and their performances, rather than being surrounded by blue or green. [screen] and we are told to imagine.”

The film received widespread praise for its special effects, although some critics were not as impressed with the storytelling itself.

Wendy Ide of the Guardian awarded it has four stars, writing: “British director Gareth Edwards can finally make the sci-fi spectacular he was always destined to tackle.

“And with this ambitious, ideas-driven, expectation-subverting showdown between man and machine, he has co-written and directed one of the best original science fiction films of recent years.”

But Hannah Strong of the Evening Standard had reservations, giving it only two stars: “It's a beautiful film that demonstrates the filmmakers' boundless imagination, but that doesn't really extend to the story itself, nor its dialogue which often veers into cheesy territory. “

Getty Images

Edwards had fun with fans at the world premiere of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in Los Angeles in 2016.

For Edwards, the film presented a different challenge than Rogue One, his last film released eight years ago.

Reports claimed that Lucasfilm left Edwards aside towards the end of the project, bringing in Tony Gilroy to write new dialogue and shoot additional scenes.

Edwards, however, disputed thistelling KRCW's The Business podcast that when Gilroy was brought on board, they both worked together until the very end of the film.

“Having done these massive franchises, there are pros and cons,” Edwards told BBC Click.

“The downside is you have this giant fan base and all this pressure and you can't fail; it better be a huge success because there are so many people waiting for it see.

“When you make original science fiction [film]you have the opposite problem: no one has heard of it, no one cares, you need to educate the world on what it is…why they should go see it.

“It’s a double-edged sword. [You’re] I'm trying to do something new, but if it's too widespread… I just made this thing up in my head and everyone helps me create it, but what if Am I wrong and it doesn't work?”

'Proud parent'

Perhaps surprisingly given his pedigree, Nuneaton-born Edwards is his own worst critic.

“I always think I don't push things enough, I always think I conformed and sold out…I always look at my heroes and blame myself. My heroes growing up were Spielberg, Lucas , James Cameron.

“We could go much further and do something more unique…” he trails off.

“[But] the day you finish a movie, and everything was easy and fun and enjoyable, is the day you've made your worst movie and you should probably retire. »

And about The Creator's chances at the Oscars?

He modestly points out that he is not personally nominated as recognition goes to the visual effects team (Roberts, Jay Cooper, Ian Comley and Neil Corbould) and the sound team.

“As a proud parent of the film, it’s a great end to the journey,” he concedes.

Roberts adds: “I was born and raised in the UK, my parents are from the Caribbean, a working class family and… to be at this point of being nominated for an Oscar and potentially winning… I never could, I dreamed of that.”