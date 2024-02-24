In memory of actor Paul DAmato, originally from Spencer, who died at 75

He skated on rings around the competition, including Paul Newman, in Slap Shot.

He brought down the room, which included Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken, in The Deer Hunter.

He held a knife to Cher's throat and stabbed Dennis Quaid in Suspect.

And he also inspired artist John Byrne's portrayal of the gruff, petulant antihero Wolverine in Uncanny X-Men.

He was none other than born in Worcester and raised by Spencer. Paul DAmatoa veteran actor who died earlier this week, reportedly at his home in East Brookfield.

DAmato began his colorful and eclectic acting career at Mrs. Hickeys Dance Studio in Worcester.

I always wanted to act. I took tap dancing lessons with Ms. Hickeys' class in the 1950s, DAmato told the Telegram & Gazette in 2019. It was a lady who was training me, signing side by side When Your Sweetheart Writes a Letter. I did it at Worcester Auditorium when I was a kid. I have always loved acting, whether in music or theater. I worked at the Carousel Theater in Framingham for nine years, through high school and after.

In the 2019 article, DAmato joked that he made an acting career by doing everything his parents taught him not to do as he got older.

I had major roles in The Deer Hunter and Slap Shot, where I played Tim 'Dr. Hook' McCracken. I could take your eye out with a single blow of a stick, said DAmato. With Deer Hunter, we won five Oscars. I played Green Beret at the bar. They asked me about Vietnam and I answered twice. It wasn't that big, but it was crucial. Everyone knew what that meant. Wars are not good for anyone.

D'Amato began honing his hockey skills as a youngster in Spencer, where his father would make him skate in the yard.

ObituaryPaul G. D'Amato

After a stint in the military, DAmato attended Emerson College, majoring in speech and theater.

When I left the service, I knew what I didn't want to do. My drill sergeant told me at one point, “Stop being so dramatic,” DAmato said in a February 20, 2014 Worcester Magazine article. I've always been like that. I always wanted to act. I knew when I was 3 and watching Hopalong Cassidy that I could do this.

While studying theater at Emerson College in the early 1970s, DAmato was convinced to join the hockey team.

“My roommate heard I could skate and he said you could get credits playing hockey,” D'Amato said in a 2010 T&G article. “Hell, it was a college sport Division 2 at the time, so I thought, let me try.”

DAmato played for two seasons, skating forward and on defense, at one point centering a line called the Black Aces. D'Amato has three assists in his career without scoring a goal.

In 1975, two years after graduating from Emerson, D'Amato was working with the Cambridge Ensemble, and one of his productions was selected to run on Broadway in New York.

The New York Times gave him a rave theater review for Death Watch, leading to him being signed with the William Morris Agency for the performance.

Around Christmas that year, his agent asked D'Amato, “What can you do that other actors can't do?”

“I’m the best skater you’ll ever have,” D’Amato responded.

I sat down with my agent and he said, “I have to sell you. How can I sell to you? Well, I said, I ski. Everyone skis, he said. All right, I said, I was a pretty good hockey player, I played in college. “Next time there's a hockey movie, I'll let you know” (he said), DAmato said in the 2014 Worcester Magazine article. About a month later, I got a call from my agent: You play hockey, right? Do you still skate? I said I did it. You have an audition at Sky Rink; Paul Newman is making a film about hockey. »

DAmato brought his skates to the Sky Rink on West 34th Street in Manhattan at 1 a.m., the only time cast people could get ice time.

Shortly after stepping on the ice, D'Amato realized he was one of the few who could skate. After throwing a puck into the net with authority, Steve Mendillo and Brad Sullivan, who were in the film, asked DAmato if they could go on a few runs with him.

At the audition I look, they are already on the ice but they can't skate and my heart almost jumped out of my chest because I realized at that moment that I had a chance, that I was better than those guys, DAmato said in the 2014 Worcester Magazine article.

After the rushes, D'Amato was asked if he could play. After nodding, he was told, “Come see us tomorrow at 1 p.m..” That summer, he was in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, for three weeks of filming, 12 hours a day.

In category R Slapshot, Charlestown Chiefs player/coach Reggie Dunlop, played by Newman, places a $100 bounty on McCracken's head before the Federal League championship game.

Working with Newman on Slap Shot, DAmato was naturally starstruck.

I gotta tell you, first line I had in a movie, first job, first line I look at my idol Butch Cassidy, I look at the guy who did “Cool Hand Luke”, I look at the guy who did “The Sting' and I have to look him in the eye and say, Dunlop! You (expletive) (expletive)!'” DAmato said in the 2014 Worcester Magazine article. I was a little nervous. Working with Newman was like working with a friend. He was great, he was approachable. It was that simple.

In the year following “Slap Shot,” D'Amato had roles in the hockey TV movie “The Deadliest Season,” a TV episode of “The Six Million Dollar Man” and the film “Heaven Can Wait.”

In “The Deer Hunter,” which won the 1978 Academy Award for Best Picture, D'Amato played the Green Beret Sergeant at the bar during the wedding scene with Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken, which won the Academy Award for best supporting actor. in 1978. Twice in this scene he delivered a poignant two-word version of “down the hatch” that cannot be printed here.

But when it comes to his most memorable moment in the film, DAmato said he starred opposite Cher in Suspect.

I had the chance to hold a straight razor to Cher's throat in 'Suspect,' DAmato said in the 2014 Worcester Magazine article. How many people get the chance to actually talk to Cher? It was a memorable moment.

D'Amato went on to have a successful career on stage, screen and television, including roles in “Law and Order” and “Law and Order: Criminal Intent”, as well as several off-Broadway shows , notably Sam Shepards Seduced, Requiem for a Heavyweight. and “Our Son’s Wedding”

DAmato has made its fair share of fundraising appearances over the years, including against the Worcester Sharks in 2011 at the DCU Center; the Skating for Hope fundraiser, benefiting the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge Worcester, in 2013; a benefit to the Ashburnham-Westminster Community Benefits Committee; Central Mass. Rusty Blades Hockey Club, the annual game to benefit the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life, both in 2016; and the Worcester Railers in 2017 at the DCU Center.

In his final life, DAmato was a boot fitter at the Mountainside Ski Shop at Wachusett Mountain Ski Area.

DAmato and his fiancée and partner of 23 years, Marina Re, have performed together on stage twice.

Being on stage with him was every actor's dream, Re said Friday. He was just an incredible actor to be on stage with and he made everyone around him better. It was just wonderful to work with him.

Re said they both fell for each other on their first date.

He was just the greatest guy I've ever met,” she said. “And he was so humble. I've dated a lot of actors. They're always talking about their resume and blah, blah, blah. But Paul and I, on our first date, we never talked about theater. We talked about other things in life.

Amato was very proud that comic book artist John Byrne used his portrayal of Slap Shot as inspiration for Wolverine, Re said.

Paul was so proud of it. I can't tell you, says Re. John Byrne is the artist and he saw Paul in Slap Shot. He described him as having crazy eyes and that's exactly what he wanted Wolverine to look like. And there are photos of his illustration that when I saw it, I said: Paul, you should get paid for that. It's a photo of you.

Re said he didn't know how popular DAmato was until they went to a hockey game together and DAmato was the guest of honor.

Paul told me he was famous when I met him. And I heard about Slap Shot but I didn't know it, Re said. And then he was asked to drop the puck during a hockey game. Have an entire stadium screaming Dr. Hook! Dr. Hook! I was like Oh, my God! You are really famous.

The last hockey game DAmato attended was the Worcester Railers last year at the DCU Center, Re said.

Although he loved hockey and theater, DAmato also loved skiing, Re said. The “last nice day” DAmato spent outside was Jan. 26 at Wachusett Mountain, she said.

Dave Crowley (co-owner of Wachusett Mountain) suffers from the same rare brain disorder as Paul, Re said. They said Dave made this cart so he could ski. So I called them and I said, Hey guys, I don't know if you know this but Paul has PSP. And they said: Bring him here. And they had a big story with Paul DAmato on January 26. He went skiing. He went down four different slopes. They threw a nice little party for him. Everyone he worked with was there. And I think he said, OK, I wanted to, I wanted to. I made my last trip up the slope. It's time for me to leave.

DAmato died Monday in his East Brookfield home overlooking Lake Lashaway, after a four-year battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disease.

Over the past year we have had wonderful neighbors here in Lake Lashaway. They all contributed and helped me a lot. There is a great community here. They became my family and they were wonderful to Paul,” said Re, a native New Yorker. PSP is a horrible disease. I have told Paul over the past two weeks that he is time for him to say his words: were in The Deer Hunter. It's time to say it (expletive).