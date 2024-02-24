Chicano Hollywood founder promotes first Latino-owned streaming service in El Paso

The founder of the nation's first Latino-owned streaming service visited El Paso to promote the company and visited the Socorro Independent School District on Friday for a special presentation.

Johnny Murillo, the founder of Chicano Hollywood – the first Latino-owned streaming service – traveled the Borderland to share his vision with residents and made a special stop at the Socorro Independent School District on Friday.

Murillo, who has worked in Hollywood for more than 15 years, said the impetus for the Chicano Hollywood brand came from his lived experiences, as well as those of his peers in the Mexican-American community, trying to pitch stories to studios .

“We will never get the green light,” Murillo said. “Because Hollywood had guards who didn't understand us – they put us in a box like a bunch of cholos, a bunch of gang members, a bunch of prisons.”

And while Murillo apparently understands why they would be treated this way, calling these experiences “our stories,” he also said the community is much more than that, having given birth to politicians, entrepreneurs and real estate agents.

Unfortunately, according to Murillo, the studios never saw this part of the community.

“So I wanted to make sure our voice was represented. And I tell people we're not in competition with anyone, I just want to get us to where we should be,” Murillo said. “We were here first, so we shouldn’t be the last.”

This is how Chicano Hollywood was born, giving space to Chicano voices through film, entertainment, music and every other cultural platform.

Murillo visited Socorro ISD students because he sees the younger generation of artists and makers as “cultural architects,” redefining the narrative of what it means to be Chicano.

“Someone designed the way our culture is perceived in movies and on television. We need to take that away from them, they should never have had that right. We need to own it, and that's what we let's do with these people. [students]”, Murillo said. “We help them design what our future should be.”

One of the students, Socorro High School senior Briana Ramirez, said, “Things like [Chicano Hollywood] Honestly, it helps you because it shows you that there are people who are like you, who may not be going through the same things, but the same journey as you. And you're just like, “Oh my God, if they went through that and they made it through, I can do it too.” »

Similarly, Eastlake High School student Ivanna Grajeva said, “I know it’s very difficult to get into the industry. So at first I really thought that, oh, maybe this wouldn't be as big, a really big career for me. But seeing this, Chicano Hollywood, and how they're really trying to bring out Latin culture, and really like putting all of that together to create films, I feel like now it's kind of inspiring because now I can see that like, oh, I can actually pursue this as a career, and I can actually go far. »

