Jon Stewart Corrects a Daily Viewer Who Claims TV Is Dying and People Are Using Social Media to Watch Entertainment: Is This True?





Is television dying? That's a claim Jon Stewart pushed back on during his return to Comedy Centrals The Daily Show. Answering questions from the audience before the show, Stewart was confronted by a viewer who asked him about television in the age of social media. What do you think about young people getting all their information and entertainment from social media? » asked the viewer before bluntly declaring: television is dying! More Variety Is it true? Stewart replied. You still watch TV but you just watch it on your computer [or phone]. Do you understand that it's still TV? You just watch it on another delivery service. It's like heroin is heroin, whether you snort it or shoot it, Stewart continued. It's still an opiate for the masses, just like television, you only get it in small bites. But it's still TV. We did it. Stewart hosted The Daily Show from 1999 to 2015 and recently returned to the flagship series as host of Monday night episodes throughout the 2024 election cycle. His return was a ratings success for Comedy Central. As Variety reported, The February 19 episode of The Daily Show, hosted by Stewart, achieved the highest number of viewers the show has seen on its home network since Stewart's last episode in 2015. The return to The Daily Show was also made possible for Stewart after ending his tenure at Apple, where he unsuccessfully attempted to launch a new talk show series called The Problem With Jon Stewart. The first season of the show aired episodes every two weeks, while the second season moved to a weekly format. The Problem had Stewart exploring a single topic each episode, but it ended after season 2. I wanted a place to unload my thoughts as we enter this election season, Stewart told CBS Mornings about his return to Comedy Central. I thought I was going to do it again like they call it Apple Television+. It’s a television enclave, very small. It's like living in Malibu. But they decided they didn't want me to say things that might get me in trouble. While a person with knowledge of the situation said at the time that Stewart and Apples' split was amicable, The New York Times reported that the duo had disagreements over topics that needed to be addressed in the third season, including AI and China. The best of variety Register for Variety Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram.

