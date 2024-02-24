Entertainment
Borderlands movie cast: All the actors of the blockbuster
Updated February 22 at 6:20 p.m. (GMT+8):
The Borderlands movie cast brings Gearbox Software's popular video game series to life in the highly anticipated Hollywood blockbuster.
The film features an A-list ensemble, including the talented Cate Blanchett and the comedic prowess of Kevin Hart.
This all-star lineup promises to immerse fans in the vibrant world of Borderlands like never before. Join us as we take a look at the full cast of the Borderlands movie.
What is Borderlands?
Borderlands is an acclaimed video game franchise known for its unique blend of action, role-playing elements, and first-person shooter mechanics.
Borderlands takes place in a Western space science fantasy universe. It was first published in 2009.
The franchise has since grown to include six mainline games, each offering additional downloadable content for players.
Praised for its innovative loot system, engaging multiplayer cooperative gameplay, and distinctive humor, Borderlands was critically acclaimed and commercially successful, becoming a beloved title for gamers around the world.
Borderlands movie release date
The official release date of the film is set August 9, 2024.
Borderlands Characters and Main Cast
Cate Blanchett as Lilith
Cate Blanchett plays Lilith, the “Mermaid” class character from the Borderlands universe, in the Borderlands movie.
Lilith, originally from the planet Dionysus, is one of the six mermaids known for their extraordinary powers.
Blanchett, known for her versatility and acclaimed performances, brings depth and complexity to the role. As one of the finest performers of her generation, Blanchett's portrayal of Lilith adds a new dimension to the character, a key figure in the Borderlands series.
Jaime Lee Curtis as Tannis
Jamie Lee Curtis, Academy Award-winning American actress, producer and children's author, plays the role of Tannis in the film Borderlands.
Tannis is a scientist and archaeologist known for her expertise in Eridian artifacts and technology.
Once employed by the Dahl Company to uncover Pandora's hidden vault, Tannis suffers psychological breakdowns due to the harsh environment and loss of colleagues.
Kevin Hart as Roland
Kevin Hart, world-famous comedian turned Hollywood movie star, plays the role of Roland in the film Borderlands.
Roland, the “Soldier” class character, hails from the planet Prometheus and is a former soldier of the Crimson Lance, the elite private army of the Atlas Corporation.
After the defeat of General Knoxx and the opening of the Vault, Roland and Lilith vacation on Pandora's moon, Elpis, where they meet Jack for the first time and are drawn into a new adventure against Colonel Zarpedon.
Ariana Greenblatt as Little Tina
Ariana Greenblatt, an American actress known for her role as Sasha in the film Barbie, plays Tiny Tina in the film Borderlands.
Tiny Tina is a thirteen-year-old explosives expert with an unstable personality. After being sold to Hyperion for experimentation, which resulted in the death of her parents, Tina escapes and swears revenge on Flesh-Stick, the man responsible for her family's fate.
Jack Black as Claptrap
Jack Black, American actor, comedian and musician known for his roles in family and comedy films, takes on the role of Claptrap in the film Borderlands.
Claptrap is a CL4P-TP multipurpose robot made by Hyperion, programmed with an overenthusiastic personality.
Despite his bravado, Claptrap often displays feelings of loneliness and cowardice. Black's portrayal brings humor and depth to Claptrap's character, capturing both his eccentricities and vulnerabilities.
Florian Munteanu as Kreig
Florian Munteanu, a German boxer turned actor known for his roles as Viktor Drago in Creed II and Creed III, as well as Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, plays Kreig in the Borderlands film.
Kreig is the playable character of the Psycho class in Borderlands 2, known for his tumultuous past. As a child, he suffered abuse from his mother, which shaped his troubled psyche.
Before his capture by Hyperion, Kreig worked as a bounty hunter, tracking down fugitives and mercenaries. Dr. Benedict subjected Kreig and other bandits to inhumane experiments, turning them into psychopaths with traits such as self-harm and reckless behavior.
Borderlands Movie Full Cast
|CASTING
|ROLE
|Cate Blanchett
|Lilith
|Kevin Hart
|Roland
|Ariana Greenblatt
|Little Tina
|Jack Black
|Sales pitch
|Jaime Lee Curtis
|Tannis
|Gina Gershon
|Moxxi
|Bobby Lee
|Larry
|Haley Bennett
|To be determined
|Florian Muntaeanu
|Krieg
|Edgar Ramirez
|Atlas
|Olivier Richter
|In addition
|Janina Gavankar
|Knoxx
|Cheyenne Jackson
|that of Jacob
|Benjamin Byron Davis
|Mark
|Carles Babalola
|Hammer
|Steven Boyer
|Scooter
|Ryan Redmond
|Ellie
|Paula Andrea Placido
|Quinn
|Harry Ford
|Intermediate
|Jeremy Wheeler
|Citizen
|Justin Price
|Psychology
|Hunter Troy Rothwell
|Pickle Davis
|Tanner Cortez
|Crimson Spear
|Balazs Megyeri
|Cowboy
|Nate Albright
|Drunk Mercenary
|Harry Szovik
|Spear Soldier
The Borderlands film, directed by Eli Roth and co-written by Joe Crombie, is an American science fiction action comedy film. Distributed by Lionsgate, the film had a budget of $100 million.
